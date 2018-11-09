GREEN BAY – Mike Pettine isn’t complaining.

The Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator probably could — what coach wants a position to be completely overhauled in the middle of the season? — but instead, Pettine is simply taking the team’s major changes at safety in stride and trying to make it work.

So while losing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in a trade last week that sent the ex-Pro Bowl safety to Washington and losing versatile defensive back/hybrid linebacker Jermaine Whitehead to the waiver wire after last Sunday night’s loss at New England meant adjusting his lineup and his approach, Pettine wasn’t bellyaching about the unexpected renovation project on his side of the ball in advance of this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field.

“I just see it as that’s life in the NFL,” Pettine said Thursday afternoon. “Whether it’s by transaction, whether it’s by injury, you’re going to have to deal with a changing landscape every week. I’ve talked about it before: Each week, you hit the reset button, and (say), ‘OK, here’s who we have available, here’s what we’re up against. How do we use who we have to combat who they have and what they do?’ That’s the challenge of coaching.”

After Clinton-Dix was traded to the Redskins, Pettine shifted veteran cornerback Tramon Williams to safety and felt Williams “was solid” against the Patriots, although he did miss a tackle on wide receiver Josh Gordon which led to a 55-yard touchdown.

Now with the team having parted ways with Whitehead, who had played 221 snaps on defense before being ejected from Sunday night’s game, Pettine is juggling again. Second-year safety Josh Jones figures to take on many of Whitehead’s snaps, while the team also claimed via waivers Ibraheim Campbell, who played for Pettine in Cleveland. Safety Kentrell Brice, who left the game with an ankle injury last week but was a full participant in practice Thursday and should be back in the lineup, figures to start alongside Williams.

One NFL source said this week that Whitehead’s release came after another incident that was a far greater factor in his departure than his ejection against the Patriots. Pettine called it an “organizational thing” and said he talked it over with general manager Brian Gutekunst before the move was made.

“I think it was a combination of things (that led to his release),” Pettine said. “Having discussions — very open discussions — all the time with Gutey and the personnel department and coach, those decisions are made each week. You accept it and you move on. We had our input, but as always, it’s always going to be an organizational thing. And it’s always going to be what’s best for the team.”

Philbin: 'I just wish I did a better job'

Joe Phlibin went through some difficult times during his three-plus seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach, but he said Thursday that he doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the team that gave him a chance to be a head coach.

Philbin went 24-28 in his time in South Florida, including the 1-3 start in 2015 that got him fired. Philbin joined the Packers’ coaching staff as an assistant offensive line coach under Mike Sherman in 2003 and served as coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2011, returning this year to that same job.

“The most positive thing is the tremendous people I had the opportunity to meet and work with on a daily basis. It’s a great organization,” Philbin said. “(Owner) Steve Ross gave me an opportunity to be a head coach in the National Football League. Not many guys who enter this profession get that opportunity, so I’m always grateful for that. And the players and the staff that I worked with on a daily basis were top shelf.

“Overall, it was a great opportunity and experience. I just wish I did a better job. (I) don’t regret that; it wasn’t like I short-changed the job in any way, shape or form. I wish the organization well — not a lot of well Sunday at 3:25, but beyond that I certainly do.”

Extra points

The Packers added defensive tackle Mike Daniels to the injury report with a shoulder injury. It’s unclear how severe it is or if it might keep him out of the lineup against Miami. … Inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) is still trying to get the swelling to go down in his left ankle in order to play Sunday. He was listed as a limited participant in practice. … Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday after practicing in full a day earlier. There was no indication after practice whether Cobb had suffered a setback during practice.