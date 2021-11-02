Russell Wilson's comeback could start with Packers on Nov. 14

First, we don't know for certain that Russell Wilson will be back when the Seahawks meet the Packers two Sundays from now.

Finger surgery on one's throwing hand is tricky, and as hopeful and eager as he may be to return, that middle digit needs to be close to 100% for him to be effective.

But let's assume for a second that the quarterback is suited up for that first contest after Seattle's bye week. Then the second half of this season is set up to be Wilson's finest hour.

Few doubt how talented the Seahawks' signal caller is. He has made eight Pro Bowls, been to two Super Bowls, and boasts a career passer rating of 102.3 — the fourth-best in NFL history. And as on-point as his backup, Geno Smith, was in Seattle's 31-7 win against Jacksonville Sunday — it's been clear over these past three weeks that he is a backup.

Smith was more or less hapless in the second half of Seattle's loss to the Rams four games ago, when Wilson first got hurt. He was mediocre in the loss to the Steelers and below average in the loss to the Saints before upping his game vs. Jacksonville. The result is the Seahawks sitting at 3-5 with nine games left and their playoff hopes looking awfully bleak.