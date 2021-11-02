Russell Wilson's comeback could start with Packers on Nov. 14

First, we don't know for certain that Russell Wilson will be back when the Seahawks meet the Packers two Sundays from now.
Finger surgery on one's throwing hand is tricky, and as hopeful and eager as he may be to return, that middle digit needs to be close to 100% for him to be effective.
But let's assume for a second that the quarterback is suited up for that first contest after Seattle's bye week. Then the second half of this season is set up to be Wilson's finest hour.
Few doubt how talented the Seahawks' signal caller is. He has made eight Pro Bowls, been to two Super Bowls, and boasts a career passer rating of 102.3 — the fourth-best in NFL history. And as on-point as his backup, Geno Smith, was in Seattle's 31-7 win against Jacksonville Sunday — it's been clear over these past three weeks that he is a backup.
Smith was more or less hapless in the second half of Seattle's loss to the Rams four games ago, when Wilson first got hurt. He was mediocre in the loss to the Steelers and below average in the loss to the Saints before upping his game vs. Jacksonville. The result is the Seahawks sitting at 3-5 with nine games left and their playoff hopes looking awfully bleak.
Enter Wilson. Every year it seems the former Badgers star is in the early discussion for league MVP. He has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL throughout his career, and is a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame. Before going down with the finger injury vs. the Rams, he'd not only never missed a start in his career, he'd only missed a couple of meaningful snaps. But if there has been one area in which he has left himself open to criticism, it has been production in the second half of the season.
Wilson was the MVP favorite through the first half of 2019 before declining and letting Lamar Jackson overtake him in the race. Same was true in 2020, when he had a passer rating of at least 100 in each of his first five games, then began piling up turnovers.
From an efficiency standpoint, one could argue 2021 was the best start to his career, as his 125.3 passer rating is tops in the NFL. But can he lead a 3-5 Seahawks team to the postseason?
One has to figure that 10 wins is probably the minimum requirement to sneak into the playoffs — meaning Seattle would have to go 7-2 for the remainder of the year. And the Seahawks still have two games against the 7-1 Cardinals, as well as matchups with the 7-1 Rams and 7-1 Packers.
That said, the rest of the schedule consists of sub-.500 teams, including the winless Lions and one-win Texans. A playoff berth is improbable but still possible if Wilson plays at an otherworldly level.
I'd be curious to know if Wilson would have treated his injury any differently had Seattle lost to the Jags on Sunday. At 2-6, reaching the postseason would have seemed practically impossible, and at that point — who knows? — perhaps Wilson takes a little more time off to make sure he's 100%. But now there is still a glimmer of hope.
Comebacks are an essential component to any quarterback's legacy, and few do it better than Wilson. But it's one thing to come from behind in an individual game — it's another to do it over the course of the season.
It's impossible to win in the NFL without significant help. This isn't basketball, where you can just put the ball in a superstar's hands and get out of the way. You need an offensive line, a run game, a defense, special teams, etc. Wilson can't do it all by himself.
But if one didn't know already, it's become clear over the past few weeks how critical an elite QB is to having success.
Perhaps the Geno Smith era isn't quite over yet. Maybe Wilson will still need a little more time. But given Russell's pain tolerance, desire to play and the Seahawks' need for him, I'd be surprised if he isn't back vs. Green Bay.
This could be his chance to shine in the regular season like we haven't seen before. This could be his opportunity to show he is this league's most valuable player.
The Seahawks are in a deep ditch right now. They may have the one guy who can pull them out of it.
'An absolute legend': Badgers fans, former Wisconsin athletes share memories of Barry Alvarez
J.J. Watt — Arizona Cardinals
Just an absolute legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 6, 2021
Came in with a vision. Executed on that vision with an immense amount of hard work, passion, focus and perseverance. Spread that energy throughout an entire athletic department, university and state. Left behind a legacy.
Thank you Barry!#OnWisconsin https://t.co/9ashnkKSMm
Russell Wilson — Seattle Seahawks
“Son... there’s this school up north, University of Wisconsin. They’ve got this Hall of Fame Coach, Barry Alvarez. You should play for him one day” -My dad HBW III when I was 10.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 6, 2021
Thanks for everything Coach. Grateful we got to spend such quality time together that year!
❤️ 16 https://t.co/laHVFv7eyf
Vince Biegel — Miami Dolphins
I’ll never forget the day I committed to Wisconsin. It wasn’t at a senior bowl picking hats, a high school gym, or even in Bret Bielema’s office. It was in Barry Alvarez’s office where Wisconsin football started and I would do it all over again. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/vkB5exhfP4— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) April 6, 2021
Melvin Gordon — Denver Broncos
😔 you will be missed I promise 🤜🏾🤛🏻 https://t.co/JgMn09okEb— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 6, 2021
Vitaly Pisetsky — Former Badgers kicker
Coach, thank you so much for taking a chance on an immigrant kid and introducing this dream we all lived and made into reality in our time together! Your lessons off the football field will stay with me forever and I will forever be thankful for having you in my life. Love you! pic.twitter.com/u6yOb21TvQ— Vitaly Pisetsky (@VodkaAndWiscy) April 6, 2021
Thomas Hammock — Northern Illinois head coach
Glad I had the opportunity to learn under Coach Alvarez. One of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/qcn2aSRy1N— Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) April 6, 2021
Drew Meyer — Former Badgers punter
Will never forget when Coach spoke to us the night before the 2013 Rose Bowl. He said, “Now some people say I got ‘swag,’ and I do. Swag is just knowing more than the other cats out there...”— Drew Meyer (@drewmeyer5) April 6, 2021
Coach knew more, and won more. His legacy and impact will last forever #OnWisconsin https://t.co/nGOxcgqpZp
Sam Dekker — Former Badgers basketball player
Coach Alvarez, a legacy unmatched.— Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 6, 2021
Created a culture of excellence that will last for generations. https://t.co/pAThk8wasD
Stan Feinstein — UW Class of 1964
When the Wisconsin football team was arriving at LAX for the 1994 Rose Bowl game, I went to the airport to greet them. It was late at night, around midnight as I recall. I wore my Wisconsin sweatshirt and was the only fan at the gate. Barry Alvarez led the team off the plane. He acknowledged me but that was it. My impression was that he was a big-time guy, focused on his team and the game. I had never done anything like that, but went because it had been years since they had played in the Rose Bowl. Is was an undergrad in 1963 and did not go to the game.
Dave Zoerb — UW Class of 1968
In late 1989, my wife and I attended a UW Alumni reception at a holiday college hockey tournament held in Milwaukee. During the evening of mingling, we visited with Pat Richter’s wife, Renee. She told us Pat was not there because he was in South Bend offering the UW head football coaching job to an exceptional candidate. Pat was planning to make that announcement upon returning to Madison. A couple of days later, Barry Alvarez was introduced as the new head coach. We felt we had an inside scoop!
I also served on the UW Athletic Board from 2007 to 2011, representing the Wisconsin Alumni Association. During that period for a couple of years, the Athletic Department took coaches from all sports and senior staff on a June bus tour around the state promoting the programs. At the time, we lived in Oostburg and one of the tour stops was at nearby Kohler. Kohler had raised a large tent in the community shopping center parking lot, and the alumni and public had the opportunity to meet and talk to coaches and former athletes which drew a large enthusiastic crowd. As the event was winding down, and people were leaving, it started to rain. Since our car was not close to the tent, we waited for the rain to let up. When it did, we were walking to our car when the door opened on one of the buses carrying the coaches and staff parked about 25 yards from where we were. Barry popped out flagged us down just to say “hello” and spend a couple of minutes visiting with us. He wanted to know our opinion on whether this event was successful from our perspective. ... It was! Totally unsolicited, and unexpected!
Susanne Voeltz
Our daughter Nathalie McFadden was born two weeks early — August 24, 1990 — so she could attend Barry’s debut against the California Golden Bears — and she did!!! It was the start of an uninterrupted love affair with UW, as an exceptional institution and UW Sports. Nathalie grew up on Langdon Street so was fully immersed in Saturday Game Day culture. While she moved to Chicago after graduating from UW-Madison, five years ago she returned to work at the UW Foundation and Alumni Association in her dream job promoting all things Bucky.
Nathan Lewandowski
It's sad to see Mr. Alvarez move on but I can't say that the news really shocked me. I believe it's critical to make the right hire for his replacement because we've seen programs across the country such as Nebraska and Tennessee falter, leading from bad administration. I'm sure Barry with have a helping hand in deciding his replacement.
Terry Gibbons
#History#love— Terry Gibbons (@Gibbons285Tg) April 6, 2021
Over the years I had many opportunities to meet Barry but what a outstanding Wisconsin Legend!
Steve Hill
Barry did an amazing job resurrecting most of Badger athletics, with one glaring deficit. His frank unwillingness to bring back baseball will be remembered as an unfortunate and lasting error that kept him below the pinnacle of the truly great— Steve Hill (@MrCoachSteve) April 6, 2021
Matt Beemsterboer
In 2011 I went to a gala and Barry was there. My gf and I found ourselves standing at a table next to him and I was so starstruck I could barely mutter "hello" with a nervous smile which he kindly returned. Thanks for everything coach!— Matt Beemsterboer (he/him) (@mbeemsterboer) April 6, 2021
Richard Kalson
Beano Cook always said in the late 80s that @BadgerFootball was the sleeping giant of the Big Ten and Donna Shalala also recognized this possibility and acted on it. When Barry Alvarez was hired during my senior year at @UWMadison , I thought that something special could happen.— richard kalson (@rdk1212) April 6, 2021
Bob Lewis
As a fan of the #Badgers since the 60s, Barry did the unthinkable, get the team to a Rose Bowl! Never thought I’d see the day. Amazing! Enjoy retirement coach!— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) April 6, 2021
Eric M. Tostrud
They definitely need to name the field after him. Alvarez Field at Camp Randall. He remade UW Sports.— Eric M. Tostrud (@EricTostrud) April 6, 2021
Chris Ehle
I think their should be some discussion on the coaches he has helped bring in. Besides women’s basketball, is there a sport that hasn’t had success during Barry’s tenure?!— Chris Ehle (@CJ_Ehle) April 6, 2021
Wade Udelhoven
Spotted Cow, Colby Cheese, and Barry Alvarez... Wisconsin's Mount Rushmore. #Legend— Wade Udelhoven (@wudelhoven) April 6, 2021