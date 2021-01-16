Run to daylight: Packers ground game delivers production while setting up knockout touchdown pass

That patience with the run paid off on the touchdown to Lazard, who atoned for dropping what should have been a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run earlier in the game.

“I could definitely feel the urgency of the safeties and the corners especially in the run game. Even more so late in the fourth quarter, just because of the lead and everything,” Lazard said. “That just goes to the fact we were able to run the ball very well and get the ball on the second and third level to be able to set up plays like that.”

Laying it on the line

Both Rodgers and LaFleur were quick to praise the offensive line for making all that production possible. With Donald playing just 39 of a possible 72 snaps because of the rib cartilage injury he suffered in the Rams’ NFC Wild Card win at Seattle last weekend, the Packers took advantage — but they also went right at Donald at times when he was on the field.

Playing without five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, the line didn’t allow Rodgers to be sacked, and second-year left guard Elgton Jenkins was able to manhandle the less-than-100% Donald at times.