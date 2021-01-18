Run it back? Packers put Week 6 loss to Buccaneers in rearview, focus on preparation with Super Bowl trip on the line

Tampa Bay finished the regular season ranked sixth in total defense (327.1 yards per game), eighth in scoring defense (22.2 points per game) and No. 1 in the NFL against the run (80.6 yards per game). In their win over the Saints, the Buccaneers forced four New Orleans turnovers and kept Saints game-breaking running back Alvin Kamara in check. Although Kamara finished with 85 yards on 18 carries, his longest run was a 17-yarder.

“We’ll look at the approach we took the first time. I think we kind of got away from the run a little bit there,” LaFleur replied when asked how the Bucs run defense will challenge his offense. “It’s going to be about getting efficient plays and staying ahead of the sticks. This is a very good defense, one of the top defenses in the National Football League. They’ve got great team speed, especially in the front seven, are opportunistic on the back end, they challenge you, they do a great job. We’re going to have to have a great week of preparation for in order to be able to go out there and play our best game.”

This marks the second straight year that the Packers have reached the NFC Championship Game, having gotten run out of Levi’s Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers one year ago.