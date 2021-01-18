Run it back? Packers put Week 6 loss to Buccaneers in rearview, focus on preparation with Super Bowl trip on the line

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur spent his Sunday evening watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints to set up next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game matchup between his Green Bay Packers and the Tom Brady-led Bucs. And LaFleur watched it with one of the people he’s closest to.
No, not quarterback Aaron Rodgers. No, not offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
“I watched it with my wife at home,” the Packers second-year head coach said Monday afternoon. And what insights did BreAnne deliver? “No insights there,” LaFleur deadpanned.
Funny, that’s more or less how the Packers are approaching their film review of their 38-10 loss to these same Buccaneers on Oct. 18 at Raymond James Stadium — taking whatever tidbits might be gleaned from that game, but that game and their performance therein is ancient history to them.
“I think you always acknowledge and try to learn from your past performances, but … it was three months ago,” LaFleur said during a Zoom call with reporters from his office. “When you get to this time of year, it really doesn’t matter. You’re in the playoffs. You’ve got to focus on what’s in front of you, both good and bad.
“We’re always kind of focusing on the future. We’ll take what we can from that game and try to learn from it, and apply it where we can in this upcoming game.”
There certainly wasn’t much for the Packers to feel good about in what was easily their worst performance of the season. Rodgers threw a pair of interceptions — including a pick-6 that cornerback Jamel Dean returned 32 yards for a touchdown after the Packers got out to a 10-0 lead. Rodgers, who threw another interception on a deflected pass intended for Davante Adams two plays later, finished the game with his worst passer rating of the season (35.4) and completed just 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards without a touchdown — the only game all season in which Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown pass and threw more than one interception.
Rodgers also took a beating from the Buccaneers defense, which sacked him four times (and backup Tim Boyle once in mop-up duty) and finished with 13 total quarterback hits.
Even before five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari exited that game with broken ribs on the first play of the Packers’ first possession of the third quarter, it was an abysmal performance for an offensive line that has essentially been magnificent in every other game this year, including Saturday night’s 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, against the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense, Rodgers wasn’t sacked and was only hit once.
The Packers’ run game went nowhere in that first meeting as well, with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones carrying 10 times for just 15 yards — his least-productive game of the year. Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon combined for just 80 yards on 19 carries — with 45 of those 80 yards coming on two runs: a 25-yarder by Williams on the Packers’ lone touchdown drive of the game, and a 20-yarder by Dillon during fourth-quarter garbage time.
Against the Rams, Jones broke a 60-yard run and finished with 99 yards, and the running back trio combined for 191 yards on 32 carries.
“I like to have that mentality every week that no one can stop me,” Jones said. “But (the Rams) were the No. 1 (scoring) defense coming in, and I just think our guys did a great job up front. Once the game started it was like, ‘Oh yeah. We’re going to be able to run.’”
Sunday’s NFC title game will be the Packers’ third without Bakhtiari, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee during a Dec. 31 practice before the team’s regular-season finale at Chicago. Ex-University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Ricky Wagner took over for Bakhtiari against the Buccaneers in Week 6, but Billy Turner moved to left tackle for the three succeeding games that Bakhtiari missed before returning on Nov. 15 against Jacksonville.
Turner has again started the past two games at left tackle with Wagner playing right tackle, his more natural position.
“I think they definitely got to us, got us a little off rhythm,” LaFleur said of the offensive line’s struggles in the first meeting against the Bucs. “That is a damn good defense. They’ve got star-studded players across the board. They play a really fast, aggressive type scheme. They can bring multiple different pressures. … We’re going to have to play our best game to neutralize that.”
Tampa Bay finished the regular season ranked sixth in total defense (327.1 yards per game), eighth in scoring defense (22.2 points per game) and No. 1 in the NFL against the run (80.6 yards per game). In their win over the Saints, the Buccaneers forced four New Orleans turnovers and kept Saints game-breaking running back Alvin Kamara in check. Although Kamara finished with 85 yards on 18 carries, his longest run was a 17-yarder.
“We’ll look at the approach we took the first time. I think we kind of got away from the run a little bit there,” LaFleur replied when asked how the Bucs run defense will challenge his offense. “It’s going to be about getting efficient plays and staying ahead of the sticks. This is a very good defense, one of the top defenses in the National Football League. They’ve got great team speed, especially in the front seven, are opportunistic on the back end, they challenge you, they do a great job. We’re going to have to have a great week of preparation for in order to be able to go out there and play our best game.”
This marks the second straight year that the Packers have reached the NFC Championship Game, having gotten run out of Levi’s Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers one year ago.
But the Packers offense last year had been up-and-down all season, the defense had been poor against the run most of the year, and that game was played on the road. This time around, the offense is humming, the defense has more than held up its end of the bargain, and the game will be played at Lambeau Field — and with roughly 8,500 fans. The game also marks the first time during Rodgers’ tenure as the starter that the Packers have hosted the conference title game.
“Honestly, (it’s) no different this year than it was last year for us. We’re preparing to win every single game,” Turner said. “Obviously, we didn’t get the job done last year in that NFC Championship Game, and yeah, without a doubt, everyone has that in the back of their mind and everyone remembers that.
“Everyone remembers that game, everyone remembers last year. But last year is last year. We’re not the same team. We’re definitely different this year. I think we’re more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, along with special teams and the defensive side of the ball. Last year was what it was, and this year is a new year for us.”