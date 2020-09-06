ROSTER ANALYSIS | With initial 53 set, Packers look ahead to opener against Vikings

The Packers scouting department remains high on Sternberger, a third-round pick a year ago who worked mainly with the 2s and 3s in camp and. While he’ll still have a role, he has a lot to prove. The coaches gave Deguara a full plate of roles to learn in the offense and he appeared to handle it well. He could play a lot.

Asked Sunday if draft picks get the benefit of greater patience when they might not have a strong camp, Gutekunst replied, “Whenever you make investments in players, you obviously have done a lot of work on those players. So you’re not going to overreact to maybe a bad week here or there. The job is to put the best team together that has the best chance to win – not only immediately, but through the course of the season. And that’s really what it’s about. I do think the players you have more invested in, you’re not going to overreact. But this is about winning, and that’s all it’ll ever really be about.”