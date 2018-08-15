GREEN BAY — Jim Hostler was starting to worry.
The Green Bay Packers passing-game coordinator had spent a good part of his offseason tutoring the team’s three rookie wide receivers — fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore, fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown — and while all three had flashed their potential and shown glimpses of why the Packers had drafted them, Valdes-Scantling was clearly struggling more than the other two.
Little did Hostler know at the time that the cause of Valdes-Scantling’s inconsistency was actually a savvy, veteran idea that now has “Quez” — as Hostler calls him — ahead of his fellow draftees at arguably the most up-in-the-air position on the Packers’ roster.
After getting his iPad playbook from the coaching staff when the offseason program kicked off in mid-April, Valdes-Scantling began hand-drawing every play in a notebook to teach himself not only his responsibility on each play, but what the other wide receivers, the tight ends, the running backs and even the offensive linemen were tasked with doing. His reason? A 30,000-foot view of each play would help him better grasp the playbook because he’d be learning the ideas behind the scheme as well as his own assignments within it.
He’s now drawn each play three times in his notebook and believes that it’s shown in his play — including in his performance in last week’s preseason opener against Tennessee, when he caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
“It was just learning every single play conceptually,” Valdes-Scantling said as he prepared for tonight’s second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. “Because a lot of guys come in and as a rookie, you just want to get on the field. So you learn one position. I wanted to learn each play as a whole and then understand why people are doing what they’re doing. Not just learning, ‘OK, I have this route on this play.’ I’m going to learn, ‘I have this route, another guy has this route, another guy has that route.’ I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve — not had trouble with, but been learning how to do.
“It took a little while to get it down, and I’m still learning, but for the most part, I’ve gotten it down and it’s definitely helped me to understand what’s going on with the entire offense — I understand what the quarterback is reading, where he’s going with the ball, why he’s going there, not just, ‘OK, I’ve got this route, I hope he throws me the ball.’ It’s definitely paying dividends now.”
That’s not to say that Valdes-Scantling is a finished product. He still has plenty of room for improvement — he was among the young receivers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chastised last week — and still makes mistakes, but the way he played in the opener sure looks like a sign his unusual approach is working for him.
“Conceptually, big picture — that’s what we want them all to think about,” said Hostler, who has coached both quarterbacks and wide receivers during his 19-year NFL coaching career. “Now, a lot of them don’t come from that background. They think about their little areas. So you’ve got to move them around and get that mindset in them, and sometimes that just doesn’t catch with guys. It’s really caught with him.
“He was probably our most inconsistent guy in the spring, but he has caught on to that — the big-picture understanding. Then, what’s happened to him over training camp is, he’s gained a little confidence and it’s sort of taken off. So now he’s sort of off and going, which is different than in the spring when he struggled probably more than the other guys.”
By comparison, Hostler said Moore, who may have looked the best in the spring, has been the most inconsistent of the three in camp.
“Probably of the three, he’s been a little bit more up and down,” Hostler said of Moore. “We’ve put a little bit more pressure on him. We’ve moved him around a little bit more. So those are things that we’re working through. Some guys, it’s just part of the deal. Some guys catch on faster, they fall into a groove, their confidence builds and they sort of get on down the road. Some guys are a little inconsistent, their confidence goes up and down, and they struggle a bit longer.
“I don’t see him not on a natural curve to help us this year. When it happens, you never know. Talent-wise, he’s got talent to go out there and play in the games. You almost see that when he flashes. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast. He’s got great length. So it’s just a matter of when that process takes place.”
When Rodgers not-so-subtly criticized the young receivers for making the same mistakes repeatedly in practice, his clear intent was to motivate them to pick up their play. While it’s hard to prove causation, the fact Valdes-Scantling responded with his performance against the Titans showed he took the message to heart.
“Definitely. That’s our leader,” Valdes-Scantling said of Rodgers. “You’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback over there, and if he’s telling you that you’re not doing it right, you’ve got to change what you’re doing. It’s just that we’ve got to be pros all the time. Can’t be pros for just three-fourths of practice, you’ve got to be it all the time.”
One other thing about Rodgers’ public approach to praise and criticism worth noting: He’s rarely if ever heaped more of either on a player than that player deserved. So while the two-time NFL MVP noticed Valdes-Scantling elevated his game after the comments, Rodgers tempered his praise of him this week.
“I can just tell you what I’ve seen at practice and (in) meeting rooms, and he seems to be progressing really well,” Rodgers said. “What helps him is he plays fast. He gets off the ball quickly, he gets on top of defenders, he’s made contested catches — obviously a couple in the game that were really nice.
“For a young player to progress, it’s about consistency. So you want to see that type of consistency daily. I think those guys have all had a good few days of practice. I think ‘EQ’ has done some really nice things this week; J’Mon has done some nice things as well. I think once you get that first game out of the way and they’re getting rid of the nerves associated with it, they realize, ‘Oh, I can play in this league.’ The next week of practice seems to be a little more comfortable for them. And I think you’ve seen that this week with those guys.’’
Now, Rodgers wants to see more — and Valdes-Scantling intends to give it to him. After dropping a Hail Mary pass from Rodgers on the final play of the Aug. 4 Family Night practice, he’s hoping for some snaps with Rodgers against the Steelers to show him more of what he can do.
“A-Rod trusted me to go out and make that play and I’m very hard on myself. I’m a perfectionist, but I understand that there’s human error and I’m going to make some mistakes,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I always want to be the best version of myself.
“That’s our quarterback, so whenever he says we’re not doing a good job, we have to own up to it and say, ‘OK, we have to be better.’ When the leader says you’ve got to pick it up, that’s what you do. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it, so whatever he says, we have to go out and do it.”