Rookie Nick Bosa makes big impact on improved 49ers defense

It has worked as advertised as the 49ers increased their sack total in the regular season from 36 to 48 and went from a record-low seven takeaways to 27 in large part because of the improved pass rush.

"Once we got the pads on in training camp, it was very eye-opening," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said about the upgraded line. "They made it difficult on us in training camp and it transferred over to the season, thankfully."

The defensive line took a little step backward late in the season when Ford played only four snaps in the final six games because of injuries.

But Ford's return against the Vikings last contributed to a six-sack performance as he drew extra attention with the threat of his speed rush to open opportunities for teammates.

Ford got one sack of his own to force a field goal late in the first half and even lined up next to Bosa at times, including on Bosa's first of two sacks in the game. That gave the line a new look for offenses that still have to deal with power rushers DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead on the other side.