Rookie Nick Bosa makes big impact on improved 49ers defense

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nick Bosa remained on the turf with the wind knocked out of him after beating yet another offensive lineman for a sack when the appreciative San Francisco 49ers fans started chanting his name.
Bosa hopped up, jogged off the field and then quickly got back to doing what he's done for his entire rookie season by harassing quarterbacks and spoiling game plans for offenses around the league.
There are plenty of reasons for the remarkable turnaround in San Francisco that has the 49ers (14-3) ready to host the Green Bay Packers (14-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday after winning only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
There's been a healthy season for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, innovative play-calling from Shanahan, physical dominance from All-Pro tight end George Kittle and a throwback season from shutdown cornerback Richard Sherman.
But perhaps no one has had a bigger impact than Bosa, a rookie who already has the physical tools and techniques of a player far more experienced.
"It was kind of shocking how silly he was able to make a lot of talented tackles look early, myself included," veteran left tackle Joe Staley said Wednesday. "Now it's just who he is and is what we expect now."
Bosa was born for this role as a disruptive defensive end. His father, John, was a first-round pick by Miami in 1987 who played three seasons in the NFL.
His older brother Joey was drafted third overall by the Chargers in 2016 before winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and recording 40 sacks in his first four seasons.
Nick Bosa was dominant as a rookie as well after being picked second overall last spring. His nine sacks were the fourth most ever for a 49ers rookie, and he ranked third in the NFL with 68 quarterback pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, trailing only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter.
Bosa also has been disruptive against the run and even flashed the ability to play in pass coverage He dropped off last week and broke up a pass to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook.
"Obviously making the plays is good," Bosa said. "But, I mean, I try and bring the same effort, same technique, same everything every week. (Sunday) I got a couple sacks. That always helps. But most of the plays that I'm most proud of are the plays that weren't the sacks."
Bosa and the entire defensive line have been making plays all season. The four first-round draft picks the team spent on defensive linemen the past five seasons and the trade for another former first-rounder in Dee Ford are paying big dividends.
The Niners also made some schematic changes this season under new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, lining up the defensive ends out wider than in the past to create better angles to get to the quarterback and more 1-on-1 matchups.
It has worked as advertised as the 49ers increased their sack total in the regular season from 36 to 48 and went from a record-low seven takeaways to 27 in large part because of the improved pass rush.
"Once we got the pads on in training camp, it was very eye-opening," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said about the upgraded line. "They made it difficult on us in training camp and it transferred over to the season, thankfully."
The defensive line took a little step backward late in the season when Ford played only four snaps in the final six games because of injuries.
But Ford's return against the Vikings last contributed to a six-sack performance as he drew extra attention with the threat of his speed rush to open opportunities for teammates.
Ford got one sack of his own to force a field goal late in the first half and even lined up next to Bosa at times, including on Bosa's first of two sacks in the game. That gave the line a new look for offenses that still have to deal with power rushers DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead on the other side.
"I told Dee, 'I wish I could scare people with my presence like you do,'" Bosa said. "I mean, when a guard sees Dee Ford on them, their mind is racing, they're thinking about what he's about to do, whatever it is. Just having his presence and his pass-rush ability, his knowledge and communication, he's a true vet. It's nice to have him out there."
NOTES: All-Pro TE George Kittle missed practice with a sore ankle. Kittle hurt the ankle during the game Saturday but was walking around the locker room before practice without a noticeable limp. ... Ford got the day off from practice after missing time late in the season with a hamstring injury but is still slated to play. ... LB Kwon Alexander was limited after returning last week from a pectoral injury.
Green Bay Packers beat Seattle Seahawks, but 'woo guy' stole the show on Twitter
Needs to chill
Watching the packers game. Whoever this “woo” guy is right by the mic needs to chill.— Trisha Roling (@call_me_trisha) January 13, 2020
Hating on woo guy
If anyone sees the #woo guy at #SEAvsGB ... pic.twitter.com/ajFGOp7Jsb— Dan (@dbucenec) January 13, 2020
Move the mic
FOX either needs to move the crowd mic or move the woo guy.— Chad Hasty (@ChadHastyRadio) January 13, 2020
Watch on mute?
About to have to watch this game on mute if someone at Lambeau doesn’t shut this WOO guy up. #SEAvsGB— Kate Reyes (@katehreyes) January 13, 2020
Is it just me?
Is everybody else watching the Seattle/Green Bay game hearing the "woo guy"?— Andrew Loraff (@SurrealLoraff) January 13, 2020
Please make it stop
Please shut that “woo” guy up #SEAvsGB— real zapeterson (@realzapeterson) January 13, 2020
Must be oblivious
I must have been completely oblivious but did NOT notice the Woo Guy on the broadcast at all. https://t.co/YmESamQCxu #Packers— JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) January 13, 2020
Dedicated fan
That woo guy is dedicated and has some good lungs!#SEAvsGB— Jen Evans (@JenEvans_1) January 13, 2020
Give him a brat
Someone stick a bratwurst in the pie hole of the “Woo” Guy at Lambeau #nfl #packers— Drew Ostry (@drewcastic) January 13, 2020
Adjust the volume
Did they get rid of the woo guy so I can actually turn my volume up after halftime?— 🐧🐱kelsey⛄❄️ (@kelseyrocks) January 13, 2020
Who is he?
Who’s the “WOO” guy... make it stop— xtina (@xtina1229) January 13, 2020
Taking bets
Taking bets on how long “woo guy” will last in #SEAvsGB— Billy Harrell (@bullyhurrell) January 13, 2020
Remove him already
Please tell me one of them is the woo guy https://t.co/rr9DNPfMWn— Borg (@yesborg) January 13, 2020
Wooooo!!
Someone please shoot the Woo Guy sitting near the field mic #GBvsSEA #woo pic.twitter.com/T3rboI4IY6— rickey senderson (@CptCantSitStill) January 13, 2020
He's a Seattle fan
#SEAvsGB I’ve deducted the WOO guy is a Seattle fan, now I’m really for Green Bay. SHUT UP— Betsy Schlemeier (@1struleoftweets) January 13, 2020
Mute the TV
Pro Tip: If you mute your TV, you don’t have to hear Woo Guy anymore, but ALSO get to mute Buck and Aikman. #SEAvsGB— Javier Vázquez (@JavierRicardo85) January 13, 2020
Hold my beer
Fan: How do I know where you are sitting?— Alex Sanchez (@LALiving213) January 13, 2020
Woo Guy: Hold my beer... #WooGuy #SEAvsGB #Seahawks #Packers pic.twitter.com/8busx7VH0J
Hating on 'woo guy'
Everyone hating on the “woo” guy, but when he was going hard we were up by quite a bit. Bring him back— Eric Gendusa (@gem_1018) January 13, 2020
Free upgrade?
Free seat upgrade for ‘Woo’ guy? #woogate #SEAvsGB— Chuck (@thechuckis) January 13, 2020
At least he's entertaining
"woo" guy more entertaining than this game so far tbh— Taylor Towle (@realffbandit) January 13, 2020
Acknowledge 'woo guy'
Please let Buck or Aikman acknowledge the woo guy #SEAvsGB— Ariana (@Shemari_12) January 13, 2020
Call security
Can security do something about 'woo' guy?— Jonathan Zielke (@JonFinZ) January 13, 2020
Starting to tire
it sounds like the woo guy in the background is starting to tire. we got this fam— amber (@WaterlilyRodrig) January 13, 2020
Unwatchable?
The woo guy is making this game unwatchable— Mike (@mcwagon) January 13, 2020
Un-mic him
For the love of god un-mic the “woo!” guy— Kevin Khay (@Kdogghiz) January 13, 2020
Not losing his voice yet
It’s the fourth quarter... and the “woo” guy is still wooing. How does he still have a voice?? #SEAvsGB— Mitchell Atchison (@mtatchis) January 13, 2020
Woo guy's winning
After 1 quarter.....— pinch (@pinch27) January 13, 2020
Sea 3
GB 7
Woo guy 418#SEAvsGB
Left out
I didn’t hear the WOO guy and I feel left out— Maddie Schrader (@Maddieschrader) January 13, 2020
Loving woo guy
I don’t know about the rest of yas. But I’m loving this WOO guy that the Fox broadcast is picking up. pic.twitter.com/b0dtF4tggZ— Rob Searles (@RobBob17) January 13, 2020
Don't encourage him
The woo guy is the kind of person that knew If everyone was tweeting about him, he’d keep going. What do we dooo? #SEAvsGB— bee (@bklinez) January 13, 2020
Dedicated, at least
This woo guy Is dedicated I respect it #GoPackGo— Chill team six ❄️☃️ (@lil_swingin_D) January 13, 2020