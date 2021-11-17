Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes’ 'dog'-ged approach making him a headache for opposing receivers

“I knew something was up when he was standing by my bathroom door just looking at me. Most of the time, he’s running around, chewing his toy,” Stokes recounted. “So I looked at him like, ‘All right, man, there’s something up.’ I come around the corner and I’m on my phone, talking to my agent, and that’s when I looked up and there’s just a big turd, just sitting there. And I was just like, ‘Well, dang, it’s this type of morning I can see.’ That wasn’t a good morning.

“He's keeping me up on my toes right now.”—

That’s exactly what Stokes is doing to opposing receivers — minus the messy clean-up, of course — right now. After playing only eight defensive snaps in the season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Stokes has played 491 snaps in the last nine games despite missing the team’s Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City with a knee injury he suffered during pregame warmups. All told, with Alexander sidelined by a shoulder injury since Oct. 3 and King having missed half the season with a concussion and a shoulder injury of his own, Stokes’ 78.7% play-time percentage is the highest of any cornerback on the roster.