Rodgers-Brady III: Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay sets up chance for rare matchup with his friend Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — In the days leading up to their much-hyped — and understandably so — showdown on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” two years ago, Aaron Rodgers lamented how rarely he and his pal Tom Brady had faced each other.
Because the pair had spent their entire careers with the same teams — Rodgers with his Green Bay Packers, Brady with his New England Patriots — the NFL’s scheduling formula for interconference matchups meant they could only play each other in the regular season once every four years.
Because of an untimely Rodgers concussion the week before they were supposed to face each other late in the 2010 season, and thanks to the Packers epic collapse in the 2014 NFC Championship Game in Seattle, when the Packers were three minutes away from a berth in Super Bowl XLIX against Brady’s Patriots, Rodgers and Brady have only faced each other as starters twice: In a 2014 regular-season matchup at Lambeau Field, and in a 2018 meeting at Gillette Stadium.
(The two were also on the field together in 2006, when Brett Favre started a 35-0 loss but left the game with an elbow injury. Rodgers came on in relief and finished the game — despite playing the entire second half on a broken foot.)
The Packers won that 2014 meeting 26-21 with Rodgers delivering a virtuoso performance. The Patriots won the 2018 meeting 31-17 in a game that didn’t live up to the hype — a disappointment considering both quarterbacks knew it might’ve been their last time facing off.
“I think that’s the beauty of this league sometimes is you have players that are in different conferences and don’t get a chance to play each other a lot,” Rodgers said in the days leading up to that 2018 game. “Fans and media and the NFL can hope for certain things, but that’s the beauty in our game. There’s a great parity — maybe not always with (the Patriots) because they seem to be in the Super Bowl a lot — but it’d be nice to get back (to the Super Bowl) and play against him one more time.”
Turns out, assuming the 36-year-old Rodgers and the 42-year-old Brady are both healthy for it, the two will have at least one more go-round this fall, when Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, play host to Rodgers and the Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL schedule won’t come out until later this spring, but the scheduling formula already has the teams’ opponents set in advance.
Brady, who turns 43 in August, left the Patriots after two decades and six Super Bowl championships for a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers. Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, has said multiple times in the past that he intends to play into his 40s and has used Brady’s late-career training regimen and diet as a guide for his own search for football longevity after the two spent time together in 2013.
“He had me over for a day, and we just spent the day watching film, talking ball,” Rodgers said during a 2018 interview with the State Journal. “We played nine holes at Riviera, and (came back to the house), his chef was there cooking super-healthy stuff.
“That was my first exposure to him really off the field, seeing what he does. ... It really sunk in then that if I really wanted to keep playing — and be as pain-free as possible — this was what I needed to do.”
The two crossed paths a few times before that and did so again several times after their time together, including annually at the Kentucky Derby. As much as that visit meant to Rodgers, Brady seemed to enjoy it, too.
“Of course I remember being with him (that day). And I’ve always watched him,” Brady said during a conference call the week of that game. “Not only because he’s an incredible player, but he went to Cal, where I almost went; we actually played them a few times earlier in my career in the preseason, (so I) got to watch him play, watched him really become a great player — from a college prospect to one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
“We always love hanging out, and I enjoy the time I get with him. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him and everything he’s accomplished. What he’s continuing to do at the quarterback position is just spectacular.”
To hear Brady tell it, he and Rodgers have become closer friends in recent years as they each battle Father Time. Both players have drawn rare criticism from fans in recent years for their down statistical seasons.
“There’s just some unique things (about our friendship),” Brady said. “I’ve been playing as long as I have, outside of the guys on my own team or guys I played with, the guys I probably relate to the most would probably be other quarterbacks. And just again with Aaron’s own career longevity and his performance … I think there’s a lot of things we have in common. So it’s great to talk about those things.
“There’s probably not many of people that I’ve had a chance to talk to that go through a lot of similar experiences that I do. And he’s probably one of those guys.”
During his 20 seasons in New England, Brady had his most individual rivalry games with Indianapolis’ and Denver’s Peyton Manning (17 meetings) and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (12 meetings). Rodgers’ most frequent quarterbacking matchups have been with Jay Cutler (13 games) and Matthew Stafford (13 games).
But now, Brady and Rodgers will have another chance to duel. And maybe they’ll see each other again in the NFC playoffs in January.
“I love watching him play,” Brady said of Rodgers before that 2018 game. “To see him up close is great. I watch him play whenever he’s out there. I study a lot of the Packers’ offense, I study Aaron as a player. And he just does an incredible job.”