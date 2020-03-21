Rodgers-Brady III: Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay sets up chance for rare matchup with his friend Aaron Rodgers

“I think that’s the beauty of this league sometimes is you have players that are in different conferences and don’t get a chance to play each other a lot,” Rodgers said in the days leading up to that 2018 game. “Fans and media and the NFL can hope for certain things, but that’s the beauty in our game. There’s a great parity — maybe not always with (the Patriots) because they seem to be in the Super Bowl a lot — but it’d be nice to get back (to the Super Bowl) and play against him one more time.”

Turns out, assuming the 36-year-old Rodgers and the 42-year-old Brady are both healthy for it, the two will have at least one more go-round this fall, when Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, play host to Rodgers and the Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The NFL schedule won’t come out until later this spring, but the scheduling formula already has the teams’ opponents set in advance.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, left the Patriots after two decades and six Super Bowl championships for a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers. Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, has said multiple times in the past that he intends to play into his 40s and has used Brady’s late-career training regimen and diet as a guide for his own search for football longevity after the two spent time together in 2013.