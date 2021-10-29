Robert Tonyan’s apparent serious knee injury leaves Packers, Matt LaFleur feeling ‘sick’

“He is all that. He is as gangster as it comes, man,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that obviously has the experience of a former player that played at a really high level and he’s been around a lot of ball. I think he does a great job of not only teaching our guys what to do but mentoring those guys. Some of that transcends just the field. It’s about life. We’re fortunate to have him part of our organization. I thought he did a great job all week.”

Added Douglas: “I don’t know what to say. He’s just got that connection with everybody. Like when you talk to him, you feel like you’ve known him for a while. Even when I got here (a few weeks ago), I was like, ‘All right. I feel like I’m comfortable and in a good spot.’”

Looking special

The Packers’ often troublesome special teams units came through in a big way Thursday night, with coordinator Maurice Drayton’s group having a banner night with Ty Summers recovering a muffed punt, the kickoff coverage unit effectively limiting the Cardinals’ return game, punter Corey Bojorquez continuing to be a legitimate weapon and kicker Mason Crosby making all of his kicks (three extra points, one field goal).