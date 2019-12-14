Rivalry game? In once hate-filled Bears-Packers battles, most intense emotions belong to fans now

And Urlacher has a particular affinity for Rodgers, who he calls “the best quarterback I’ve ever played against” and with whom he enjoyed countless at-the-line-of-scrimmage chess matches. Rodgers, in turn, said Urlacher is his favorite Bear he ever played against.

“I have a ton of respect for Aaron, as well. It’s pretty flattering to hear him say that stuff, being the caliber of quarterback he is. Dude was unbelievable,” Urlacher said. “He always had them in the right damn play and the way he runs around and moves in the pocket … You know what’s amazing about him? How many picks he doesn’t throw. Does that make sense? He never throws interceptions. It’s crazy, for how many times he throws the football, he does not turn the football over. I watch him still today and he gets put in a lot of bad situations when they’re behind in games and it’s just doesn’t turn the football over. It’s amazing to watch.”