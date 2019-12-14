Rivalry game? In once hate-filled Bears-Packers battles, most intense emotions belong to fans now

GREEN BAY — For a split-second, Brian Urlacher let his mind wander. Then, he quickly remembered who he was and where his legend had been forged.
The Chicago Bears' Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker was in the middle of discussing the franchise’s historic rivalry with the Green Bay Packers — the NFL’s longest-running rivalry and one that will be renewed Sunday when the teams meet for the 200th time in their storied shared histories at Lambeau Field.
Then, it was pointed out to him that if former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, his fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, had had his way during the 2000 NFL draft, Urlacher’s remarkable career would have been painted in green-and-gold, not navy blue-and-orange.
“Wow,” Urlacher said, his awe seemingly authentic as a long pause followed. “What if, huh?”
It must have been at that precise moment that Urlacher heard a bellowing voice in his ear — George Halas’? Dick Butkus’? Mike Ditka’s? Mike Singletary’s? — and snapped out of his all-too-brief daydream.
“I can’t do it. I can’t. I’m sorry. I can’t do that for you. I’m a Bear, man. I can’t do that,” Urlacher said. “I can’t picture myself in whatever scenario or situation … I just … It … It didn’t happen. I can’t do that. I apologize. I’m a Bear. I can’t ever picture myself playing in those colors.”
Wolf certainly could. Entering the 2000 draft, Wolf had become enamored with Urlacher, a safety-turned-linebacker unlike anyone the league had ever seen. Urlacher had shown up for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that February measuring 6-foot-3¾ and weighing 258 pounds — nearly 20 pounds more than he weighed for his last college game — and run an astonishing 4.59-second 40-yard dash.
Wolf, who’d already liked Urlacher based on the New Mexico game film he’d watched, made it his mission to find a trade partner in the top 10 and take a player he saw as transformational. He offered a king’s ransom to move up from the 14th pick, including offers that began with two first-round draft picks — but never found a taker.
“I couldn’t get it done,” Wolf said when reached Friday. “I worked my tail off to try and get there, and I couldn’t get there.”
Wolf was right, of course. Urlacher was transformational — for the Bears, playing 13 seasons in Chicago and earning five all-pro selections, eight Pro Bowl berths and the 2005 NFL defensive player of the year award. (The Packers had to face him 24 times during his career, including in the 2010 NFC Championship Game.) His 2006 team reached Super Bowl XLI, but he never won a title — in part because he never played with a quarterback the caliber of Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers.
“I think that goes without being said,” Urlacher said during an interview with ESPN Wisconsin at midweek. “The two quarterbacks I played against when I was a Bear, I always say the Packers are so spoiled, man. You guys had three of the best quarterbacks of all time — Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers is going to be up there when he’s done as well. So just enjoy it, because it’s not always going to be that way.”
And Urlacher has a particular affinity for Rodgers, who he calls “the best quarterback I’ve ever played against” and with whom he enjoyed countless at-the-line-of-scrimmage chess matches. Rodgers, in turn, said Urlacher is his favorite Bear he ever played against.
“I have a ton of respect for Aaron, as well. It’s pretty flattering to hear him say that stuff, being the caliber of quarterback he is. Dude was unbelievable,” Urlacher said. “He always had them in the right damn play and the way he runs around and moves in the pocket … You know what’s amazing about him? How many picks he doesn’t throw. Does that make sense? He never throws interceptions. It’s crazy, for how many times he throws the football, he does not turn the football over. I watch him still today and he gets put in a lot of bad situations when they’re behind in games and it’s just doesn’t turn the football over. It’s amazing to watch.”
Told a portion of the Packers fan base questions whether Rodgers takes enough chances, Urlacher replied, “That’s funny to me, to hear people say that. You know why? They’re spoiled. That’s why they say that. Because they’ve had him for so long. He doesn’t throw stupid interceptions. I don’t think he doesn’t take chances, he’s just smart with the football. I think he understands how important possessing the football is to your team winning football games. If he doesn’t take (enough) chances or doesn’t try to force the ball in there, I think that’s a good thing. You can sign me up for a quarterback like that. I would love to play with a quarterback like that — one who doesn’t turn the football over and doesn’t take chances — as a defensive player.”
That mutual admiration society underscores the nature of the Packers-Bears rivalry among players over the past two decades. This isn’t Ditka and Forrest Gregg nearly getting into a fistfight on the sidelines, or Charles Martin body-slamming Jim McMahon, or Kenny Stills hitting Matt Suhey so late that it felt like Suhey was on his way back to the huddle when the cheap shot was delivered.
Rather, while there is an appreciation for the history of the rivalry, which stands in the Packers’ favor at 98-95-6 thanks to the Packers’ combined 40-15 record during the Favre and Rodgers eras, there isn’t the animosity that colored the rivalry during the Halas and Vince Lombardi era or the out-of-control 1980s meetings.
“This rivalry’s been around a long time before I got here and it’s going to be around a long time after I’m done, I bet. But it’s been fun to be a part of so many of them,” Rodgers said. “It’s a great rivalry for the game. Obviously, the history, it’s nice to be on the (winning) side now. I know when Favre-y started back in the early ‘90s, I think we were on the (losing) side of this rivalry. Now, it’s nice to be up by three.
“(But) about town, at the Piggly Wiggly or Festival or Fresh Thyme, you might hear about the rivalry — how much it means to the fans to beat Chicago. It’s always big Chicago against lil’ Green Bay. Lil’ Green Bay has held its own for a long time.”
Added Urlacher: “There’s a ton of mutual respect for the other team. The rivalry hasn’t changed. The proximity of the teams, and now the Bears are finally getting a little better, so I think it might get amped up a little bit here. We need to start winning some of those games to make it better. But it’s nice to see the Bears getting better. The Packers have been good for a long time now — as long as Aaron’s been there. But it’s nice seeing the other side getting better as well.”
Interestingly, unlike Packers coaches before him, Matt LaFleur saw no need to show his team grainy old black-and-white footage of games past this week. Instead, he repurposed that time for more preparation in the here and now, as the Packers look to sweep the season series following their 10-3 opening night win at Soldier Field on Sept. 5.
“I don't pay too much attention to any of that stuff,” LaFleur said. “I know this, we've got a really good football team coming in here. I mean, this is a critical game for both of us in terms of how we progress through the season. It's a big, NFC North, rivalry game. It just happens to be the next game but it is the most important one."
The game’s importance to the Packers (10-3) is obvious: Not only can they eliminate the Bears (7-6) from playoff contention with a victory, but beating the Bears and Detroit Lions on Dec. 29 would give the Packers the NFC North title, regardless of what happens in their Dec. 23 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
“This is the National Football League. You have a job to do, no matter who you’re playing,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s more for the fans than anything else. But certainly, it’s a division game and those games are so meaningful. We made a big emphasis on winning those division games and it just so happens that, just where we are in the right now with where we sit within the division and what’s at stake, it’s a huge game.”
Packers vs. Bears: Three things to watch
1. LONG TIME, NO SEE
The NFL’s 100th season kickoff game seems like, well, ages ago — actual time elapsed: 99 days — and while the Packers’ 10-3 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field that night certainly holds value in the standings, the actual value of looking back on that game for insight into this matchup is minimal. While the Packers have been remarkably fortunate on the injury front, the Bears have not, having lost inside linebacker Roquan Smith for the rest of the season and set to be without several other starters, including fellow inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, this week.
Moreover, the opener provided an interesting preparation dichotomy: More time to prepare than for any other game of the season, but less knowledge of the opponent because there was no 2019 film to scout. Now, both teams had 13 games of film to work off of in game-planning, and the staff that did a better job in that department will have the upper hand. That’ll hold true for the Packers again next week, when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football after seeing them in Week 2 earlier this year.
“I think this is a really unique situation because when we first went into that Chicago game, their defensive coordinator (Chuck Pagano) hadn’t been a coordinator in a long time, so there were a lot of questions that were up in the air,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think now you can kind of look back at the whole season and see what they’ve done and it kind of clarifies — or doesn’t clarify — some of the things that we had seen going into that first week. So it allows us to kind of focus in on some specific things.”
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s group dominated in the opener, as Bears coach Matt Nagy had quarterback Mitch Trubisky dropping back to pass a whopping 50 times. That’s unlikely to be the game plan this time around.
“Given that they were the opener, a lot of your offseason is always spent on your first handful of opponents. And then throw on top of it, it was two division teams. So we invested a lot of time in the offseason, and then throughout training camp for both of those teams,” Pettine said of the Bears and Vikings. “So you get a pretty good sense, and you get into some pretty detailed stuff, when we really drill it down. Because you’re spending so much time on them.
“After you play them, we always do an ‘after-action’ report anytime there’s a chance we’re going to play somebody twice where we take detailed notes. Did we get what we expected? What will we do different the next time? So we kind of have to blow the dust off of those (Bears and Vikings reports) since it was so long ago. They’ve changed in some ways, and then in some other ways they’ve stayed the same. I’m sure they see us the same way, where we’ve evolved over the season.”
2. KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES
Packers running back Aaron Jones (above) is coming off his fourth game this season in which he accumulated 150 or more yards from scrimmage. And that might be … a bad thing?
Yes, with 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, and six receptions for 58 more yards, Jones largely carried the Packers’ offense last week against Washington. The problem is, the previous three times he had big games, his numbers flatlined the following week
In Week 2 against the Vikings, Jones had 150 total yards on 27 touches. Week 3? Just 23 total yards against Denver on 11 touches. In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, he had 182 total yards on 26 touches. Week 6 against Detroit? Only 60 yards on 15 touches. And what happened in Week 9 after Jones put up a season-high 226 total yards on 20 touches in a win at Kansas City? He managed a meager 29 yards and got only nine touches in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
For the Packers to beat the Bears, Jones will clearly need 20-plus touches and need to be productive with them.
“It's been a lot of different things,” Hackett replied when asked about that troublesome pattern. “I think we always want to try to get him right around the 20-touch world if we can. Sometimes the things that we are trying to get him the ball are good. And whether it be taken away or something else happens, it just doesn't work out like that. Or (No. 2 running back) Jamaal (Williams) is going in there and he's the hot hand. So it's one of those things, we want to get him those 20 touches because he is electrifying. It's fun to watch him out there, and we're going to continue to try to do that.”
Added Packers head coach Matt LaFleur: “If the run game’s going, that affords more opportunities to try to get him involved. I think on a weekly basis in terms of the pass game, it’s just (dependent on) what type of coverages are they playing and how can we get him involved. But we’re always looking for different ways. If the run game’s going, it’s much easier to get him his touches.”
3. SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES
One game does not a turnaround make, and no one knows that better than LaFleur, whose anyone-can-do-it-once philosophy is one he uses to challenge players and position groups alike. And that’s how LaFleur is viewing the Packers’ special teams units, which got a huge lift from new punt returner Tyler Ervin last week, has been more consistent in the coverage game and even saw punter JK Scott seemingly snap out of his late-season slump.
“I think we've definitely improved,” LaFleur said. “But you're only as good as your last game, and I know there's more out there for us. We've got to keep continuing to get better and each and every day — dig at the details, because you've got to be consistent. Two good games doesn't mean you've arrived by any stretch. You've got to keep doing it each day. We'll keep striving for that."
The one constant this season has been kicker Mason Crosby (above), who enters the final three weeks of the season having missed one kick all year (35 for 35 on extra points, 16 for 17 on field-goal attempts). But the punt return game, which entered last week’s win over Washington at minus-8 net yards on the season, now is plus-43 after Ervin energized the unit in his debut. The group that figures to be challenged most will be the coverage units, with the Bears boasting two of the best in the league in Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson.
“Obviously, their résumés speak for themselves. Two Pro Bowl returners,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “I know Cordarrelle is one of the best of all-time as far as his average and having seven career touchdowns. He’s just a big guy that hits it. Cohen has been a Pro Bowl returner and is dangerous every time he touches the ball.
“I feel like we’re improving in all areas. You just want to continue to see the growth. To say we’ve turned a corner, no. If you have a bad game, then you can say you haven’t, but I feel like we’re continuing to improve and I like where we’re going.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.