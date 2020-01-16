Rivalry for intertwined Packers, 49ers dates back quarter century

It all started back in 1992 when Mike Holmgren left a job as offensive coordinator in San Francisco to take over the Packers. The man who tutored Young in both college and the pros set out to groom the untested Favre, who was acquired in a trade from Atlanta that same year.

With Favre and Holmgren at the helm, along with free agent acquisition Reggie White, the Packers set out to challenge the Cowboys and 49ers for dominance in the NFC. After getting knocked out of the 1993 and '94 playoffs by Dallas, Green Bay got its shot against San Francisco the following year and jumped all over the Niners.

Adam Walker fumbled on San Francisco's first play from scrimmage and Craig Newsome returned it for a TD and Favre followed with two quick touchdown passes as the Packers rolled to a 27-17 win that established them as true contenders — even though they lost the following week against Dallas.

The teams met again the following year when Howard returned a punt 71 yards for a TD after San Francisco's opening possession. Young was knocked out later in the first quarter with an injury and the Packers won 35-14 on the way to a Super Bowl title.