Riding high at 4-0, Packers enter atypical bye week

"I can understand why he's frustrated," LaFleur said of Adams. "He's a competitor, wants to be out there with his brothers and any time you don't get a chance to go out there it's disappointing. He's worked his tail off ever since this thing occurred and it's just one of those deals where the long term, potential long-term effects, you just got to take that into consideration. And we know that in order for us to be at our best he needs to be a part of those long-term plans." ... Ex-Detroit defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who visited the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, is set to visit the Packers on Wednesday, a league source confirmed. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 350-pound Harrison had 49 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for losses and three passes defensed for Detroit.… The Packers made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Reggie Begelton from the 53-man roster — presumably to be re-signed to the practice squad — while also releasing inside linebacker Curtis Bolton from reserve/physically unable to perform list and receiver Caleb Scott from the practice squad. Begelton played four snaps (two on offense, two on special teams) after being promoted from the practice squad Monday.