Retirement talk? At age 38, Aaron Rodgers says he thinks about retiring ‘all the time.’

GREEN BAY — At least through the magic of television, Aaron Rodgers stepped off the golf course and directly into a conversation about his football mortality.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback had just finished off Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen with a final-hole birdie putt to win “The Match,” the made-for-TV event that pitted Rodgers and Tom Brady against the younger dynamic quarterbacking duo for 12 holes at Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

Afterward, TNT aired “QB Talk,” a roundtable moderated by Ernie Johnson in which the four quarterbacks held forth on a variety of topics.

Among them? Rodgers’ football future as he prepares for his 18th NFL season and 15th as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

When a conversation about retirement came up, Rodgers pointed to Brady, his 44-year-old playing partner, and how the “GOAT” ended his brief retirement earlier this offseason and is now gearing up for his 23rd NFL season and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his two-decade run with the New England Patriots.

“I think about it all the time,” Rodgers said of retirement. “When you commit, you’re 100%. But the older you get, the interests change. And the grind, I think, wears on you a little more.

“The football part is the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy (Brady) obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

What exactly that means is anyone’s guess, including Rodgers’, since he has said he has seriously considered retirement the past two years — last year, when he stayed away from the team’s offseason program to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the organization’s direction and his involvement in the decision-making process, and this year, as he decided on March 8 he would return for another go 'round.

A few weeks after Rodgers’ decision, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was still flying high over the news. Thrilled to have his future Pro Football Hall of Famer back under center, LaFleur didn’t really want to think about how long the ride will last.

“I think he’ll go as long as he wants to go,” LaFleur said at the annual NFL Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. “I think he’s got not only the talent and the mind but the way he takes care of himself is as good as I’ve seen. He’s super-disciplined in terms of everything does from what he puts into his body to how he prepares physically and mentally.

“Those aren’t conversations that we have regularly, so we’re just going to take advantage of the time that he is with us and continue to try to work and grind to hopefully someday be able to get a Super Bowl.”

To that end, with Rodgers telling the team that he didn’t feel he needed to be a full participant in the team’s offseason program to be ready for the season, he hasn’t attended any organized team activity practices the past two weeks — leading to some outside debate as to whether he is making a mistake by not attending.

But for their part, the Packers don’t appear to have pushed him to attend the voluntary OTA practices and, in turn, a number of other veterans have also skipped the sessions, which did seem to frustrate the even-keeled LaFleur a smidge.

“I’m not comfortable with anybody not being here. I’d like ‘em all here,” LaFleur said earlier this week. “Again, it’s their choice. Next week is mandatory minicamp, so there’s consequences obviously for not coming.”

Rodgers is expected to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp, which kicks off on Tuesday — although it’s unclear how much on-field work he will do.

Although Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension after deciding to return in 2022, the deal is essentially structured as a year-to-year proposition. That means he could go through an annual offseason contemplation about whether to play another season, much like his predecessor Brett Favre’s yearly will-he-or-won’t-he ruminations.

Favre’s public mulling of retirement began in January 2003 and continued until March 2008, when he announced his retirement at a teary press conference — only to unretire that summer, leading to a trade to the New York Jets and followed by two seasons with the rival Minnesota Vikings.

He retired from the Jets and the Vikings, too, then finally hung up his cleats for good after the 2010 season, at age 41.

Rodgers has said multiple times in recent years he intended to play into his 40s, though the 2020 first-round selection of Jordan Love as his heir apparent called into question whether Rodgers would be able to end his career where it began as a first-round pick in 2005.

After back-to-back NFL MVP awards — giving him four for his career — Rodgers remains at the peak of his powers. He reiterated late in the 2021 season, when he wasn’t able to practice regularly because of a fractured pinkie toe, that his fear of playing poorly at the tail end of his career still motivated him.

But there are no indications that he’s on the precipice of his level of play cratering.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers said on Dec. 29. “One of the things that obviously (factors into that) — and you and I have talked about this over the years — wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.

“I miss practice, and it’s tough to not be out there week after week now. But I still do love competing and I love being out there.”

That competitiveness and passion aren’t surprising, of course. What is unusual about Rodgers’ candid retirement talk is that historically he hadn’t spoken very often about the possibility of retiring.

The closest he'd come to addressing the subject before the last couple of years had been in an interview during the offseason that followed the team’s 2016 NFC Championship Game loss, when Rodgers carried the team on his back to eight straight victories after a 4-6 start that season.

“I think I'm on the back nine of my career,” Rodgers said in a July 2017 interview with NFL Network. “But I think I'm just kind of starting the back nine. This will be my 10th year starting; I got to sit for three years. So I'm not the typical 13-year pro, having (had) the opportunity to sit for three years and not take the wear and tear (and be able) to learn the game.”

“When I was a young player, I remember thinking as I looked at some of the older guys, ‘If I got to five (years), that'd be cool. Or eight. Or anything after 10 would be amazing.’ For me, I think the longevity is tied to being a Green Bay Packer. I'd like to finish my career in Green Bay.”