Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FROST EARLY THIS MORNING... .CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS HAVE ALLOWED TEMPERATURES TO FALL INTO THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN. THESE CONDITIONS WILL ALLOW FROST DEVELOPMENT, ESPECIALLY OVER SOUTH CENTRAL AND PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN WHERE MORE WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. TEMPERATURES WILL RAPIDLY RISE AFTER 8 AM, MELTING ANY FROST. THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES THIS MORNING WILL BE OVER MARQUETTE COUNTY WHERE TEMPERATURES WILL BRIEFLY DIP TO AROUND 30. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...3 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&