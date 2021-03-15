Report: Trade of Russell Wilson is 'a long way from happening'

That cap number is down from the $198.2 of 2020 due to COVID-19-related revenue losses, and that has led to thought that many players may not get the kind of offers they are hoping for, with teams unexpectedly strapped for money, with many likely having to concede to take one-year deals and hit the market again in 2022 when the cap may be at a more expected number.

"I think for players at the top of the food chain in free agency nothing is going to change,'' said Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com. "Teams want those top players and will do whatever they can to sign them. As you move into those second- and third-contract tiers, I do think that we may see lower costs or more players taking one-year contracts in hopes of hitting free agency again in 2022 when the money should be higher. I would also expect the typical value of most of the one-year deals to be down from years past.''

Seattle's number doesn't include a possible $3.3 million tender to Ford.

The Seahawks cut defensive end Carlos Dunlap last week to open $14 million in cap space. Whether the Seahawks plan any other such moves to create additional space is unclear.