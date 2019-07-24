GREEN BAY — In a stunning move, the Green Bay Packers have released former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Mike Daniels, according to media reports.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report the transaction.
#Packers are releasing DL Mike Daniels, source says. Wowza.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 24, 2019
Garafolo later reported that the Packers explored a trade of Daniels, but couldn’t make it happen.
Daniels was in final year of his contract and due $8.1 million this season in base salary and roster bonuses.
Garafolo speculated that the Cleveland Browns, with all their former Green Bay connections, "figure to at least take a look after trying to sign Gerald McCoy."
Daniels, who turned 30 in May, was the veteran leader of the defensive linemen.
Daniels last year suffered a foot injury Nov. 15 at Seattle that landed him on injured reserve the rest of the season.
In the 10 games he played last season, he registered 26 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for a loss, eight QB hits (second-most on the team) and 14 quarterback pressures (tied for third on the team).
Daniels didn’t take part in any practices during the offseason while recovering from the foot injury.