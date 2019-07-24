Mike Daniels photo

In the 10 games Mike Daniels played last season, he registered 26 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for a loss before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 1.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

GREEN BAY — In a stunning move, the Green Bay Packers have released former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Mike Daniels, according to media reports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report the transaction.

Garafolo later reported that the Packers explored a trade of Daniels, but couldn’t make it happen.

Daniels was in final year of his contract and due $8.1 million this season in base salary and roster bonuses.

Garafolo speculated that the Cleveland Browns, with all their former Green Bay connections, "figure to at least take a look after trying to sign Gerald McCoy."

Daniels, who turned 30 in May, was the veteran leader of the defensive linemen.

Daniels last year suffered a foot injury Nov. 15 at Seattle that landed him on injured reserve the rest of the season.

Daniels didn’t take part in any practices during the offseason while recovering from the foot injury.

The reported move comes a day after news broke that defensive lineman  Dean Lowry, a fourth-round pick in 2016 who quietly had a career year in 2018, signed what ESPN said was a three-year deal worth just over $20 million, including a $6 million signing bonus.

