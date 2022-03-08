Report: Former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson headed to Denver Broncos in blockbuster trade

The Denver Broncos acquired a quarterback with Wisconsin ties on Tuesday, just not the one many thought.

Former University of Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos in what ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter called, “one of the largest trades in NFL history.”

Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. The blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Denver was in the running to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but had shifted focus to Wilson in recent weeks, according to Schefter. Earlier Tuesday, Rodgers reportedly agreed to a record four-year contract extension to stay in Green Bay, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson has been Seattle’s starter for 10 seasons after he was drafted out of UW in 2012. He helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII, the franchise’s lone championship, in his second season. Wilson had a 113-60-1 record as Seattle’s starter, throwing for more than 37,000 yards and 292 touchdowns.

Although he played just one season for the Badgers, Wilson put together the best year by a quarterback in program history after throwing 33 touchdowns and completing 72.8% of his passes in 2011. He guided the Badgers to a Big Ten Conference championship and a Rose Bowl appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

