Report: Cardinals’ J.J. Watt done for season
NFL | NOTES

Report: Cardinals’ J.J. Watt done for season

J.J. Watt celebrates, AP generic file photo

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates after a tackle against the Houston Texans during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

 DARRYL WEBB, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. No date has been set for the surgery.

Watt, a former University of Wisconsin athlete in his first year with the first-place club, injured his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday, yet still played the rest of the game with the injury.

Earlier Wednesday, the Cardinals said that Watt had been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers after he didn’t participate in the Cardinals’ only practice of the week on Tuesday.

Watt has 10 tackles, including five for a loss, and one sack this season. He has 10 quarterback hits in the first seven games, including nine in his past four.

The Cardinals will get back pass rusher Chandler Jones, who missed the past two games because of COVID-19. He was activated off the list on Monday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is among four players who are questionable for Thursday night. He was listed with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Tuesday, as well. Arizona didn’t practice Monday or Wednesday, so its injury-report designations were an estimate.

