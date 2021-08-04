Remembering own tribulations, Packers' Aaron Rodgers’ focus with Jordan Love is ‘putting myself in his shoes’

“There’s a love and an appreciation and a friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett. So, I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and let him know I was thinking about him. That was important for me — and it’s not going to change.

“I have a lot of respect and love for Jordan, and I understand it’s got to be tough, what he went through. I went through it for two years in the offseason, going into ‘06 and ’07. I was the guy the entire offseason, going through quarterback school, going through most of the OTAs, taking all the reps, and then here comes Favrey, coming back — and obviously I’m back on the bench. Thankfully, I went through that, and I can understand a little bit about what he’s going through. So, I just try to keep that in mind the entire time.”

If there was any thought that Rodgers would show up looking rusty or out of shape after an offseason completely devoid of organized football, the reigning NFL MVP put those concerns to rest quickly. While star cornerback Jaire Alexander did dupe in him into an interception during an 11-on-11 period on Tuesday, his receivers haven’t seen anything but the same ol’ A-Rod so far.