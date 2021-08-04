Remembering own tribulations, Packers' Aaron Rodgers’ focus with Jordan Love is ‘putting myself in his shoes’

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers hasn’t forgotten Family Night 2008, when Green Bay Packers fans booed him for not being Brett Favre, and Favre’s arrival at the annual scrimmage/pep rally took that summer’s fan base-dividing madness to new heights.
Rodgers also hasn’t forgotten the 2006 and 2007 offseasons, when Favre’s annual retirement musings allowed the up-and-coming backup quarterback to get all kinds of bonus work with the No. 1 offense in hopes of accelerating his own development, only to be followed by Favre once again returning as the starter.
And so, as Rodgers stayed away from the team’s offseason organized team activity practices and mandatory minicamp this spring while at odds with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s front office, he made sure he checked in with his own understudy, Jordan Love, just to keep his heir apparent abreast of the situation and assure him he wouldn’t get caught in any bad-blood crossfire during the turbulent offseason.
Another Family Night looms on the calendar on Saturday, but with Rodgers having reported to training camp on time — and, by all accounts, looking sharp through the first six practices of camp — Love won’t have to endure what Rodgers did that night at Lambeau Field 13 years ago. And while Rodgers and Favre have since become close friends, Rodgers has done his best to prevent Love from experiencing many of the same frustrations and slights he did during the Favre saga.
“How can you not be changed by those experiences?” Rodgers asked during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “That definitely shaped the direction of my career, I think both professionally and personally. And I think that was an important time of growth for me.
“So, I definitely harkened back to that summer at various times this year, and thought about putting myself in his shoes: ‘What’s he got to be feeling? What are his emotions? How is this for him?’ And then, I just reached out. I reached out a number of times, (to) check on him, see how he’s doing.”
So far in camp, Rodgers has been seen giving both Love and No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert daily pointers during practice, and while Rodgers’ relationship with Gutekunst isn’t exactly warm and fuzzy — more on that in a moment — it appears Rodgers’ actions are matching his offseason words about his displeasure with the organization having nothing to do with his presumed eventual replacement.
“(I) wanted to check on him, how he’s doing personally, all the parts of the relationship, the friendship, that are important. And also, just checking where he’s at mentally,” Rodgers explained. “I didn’t (with)hold things from him. I let him know where I was at mentally and what I was thinking about. And hopefully, he appreciated that. I just felt that’s what I would want in that situation, just to hear form the guy.
“There’s a love and an appreciation and a friendship there, just like it was with me and Brett. So, I wanted to make sure I checked in with him and let him know I was thinking about him. That was important for me — and it’s not going to change.
“I have a lot of respect and love for Jordan, and I understand it’s got to be tough, what he went through. I went through it for two years in the offseason, going into ‘06 and ’07. I was the guy the entire offseason, going through quarterback school, going through most of the OTAs, taking all the reps, and then here comes Favrey, coming back — and obviously I’m back on the bench. Thankfully, I went through that, and I can understand a little bit about what he’s going through. So, I just try to keep that in mind the entire time.”
If there was any thought that Rodgers would show up looking rusty or out of shape after an offseason completely devoid of organized football, the reigning NFL MVP put those concerns to rest quickly. While star cornerback Jaire Alexander did dupe in him into an interception during an 11-on-11 period on Tuesday, his receivers haven’t seen anything but the same ol’ A-Rod so far.
“I mean, it's Aaron Rodgers,” wideout Allen Lazard said Wednesday. “I was having a good discussion with (tight end) Robert Tonyan (Tuesday) night about this: He's not a quarterback; he's a professional thrower of the ball. If you really watch and study his film, the way that he's able to throw the ball, especially in the body positions that he’s in, it's not recommended by a lot of coaches — jumping, twisting and looking off defenders, the timing of things. He’s just like a kid back there playing backyard football, and it’s a blessing to be able to play with him.”
Any doubts head coach Matt LaFleur might’ve had, meanwhile, evaporated when he saw Rodgers during the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. But it wasn’t Rodgers’ golf game that allayed the coach’s concerns.
“First of all, I had no reservations about him. He's a pro. I know he's always going to take care of his body and be ready to go,” LaFleur said. “But I think it was the throw at that Tahoe golf tournament, when I saw him launch a ball over 50-plus yards into the boat and it hit the dude in the face.”
Although Rodgers communicated less with his LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy than he did a year ago, when amid the COVID-19 pandemic they fine-tuned the offensive scheme together over Zoom calls, Rodgers said he feels he’s caught up on any new wrinkles that were added to the offense while he was away.
“The great thing about Matt and I’s relationship and having ‘Hack’ and Getsy in there is the lines of communication are fantastic. We’re always talking through things,” Rodgers said. “Last offseason was the most important thing for us, to get on the same page, do those Zoom meetings and have those extra meetings that we had by ourselves to really go through the offense. That was why I think we had the success we had.
“This year, there’s not a whole lot we wanted to change. I think we might want to refine some things that we did last year and kick some plays out that really didn’t fit what we were doing, (and we) added a few things, some wrinkles. Matt does a great job of communicating those things.
“We kind of throw our ego and sensitivity out the window when we get in that room. Whatever comes out is in the best interest of the team. I enjoy those conversations. I enjoy being proven wrong. I really do. I’m headstrong, but when I come in there and he goes, ‘This is this and I’ll show you why, and look at this clip here.’ I go, ‘Yeah, (expletive). That’s good. Let’s do that.’”
But while Rodgers seems to be in a great place with his fellow quarterbacks, his receivers, his other teammates and his coaches, it was his relationship with Gutekunst that sideline observers couldn’t help but wonder about after the two were seen chatting during Tuesday’s practice.
Both Rodgers and Gutekunst had used the same word to describe their relationship earlier in camp — “professional” — and when asked about that interaction on Wednesday, Rodgers didn’t make it into something it wasn’t.
“I think it’s a work in progress, for sure,” Rodgers replied. “You know, relationships aren’t formed in a matter of a couple days. There’s time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involves conversation and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off. There’s no break in communication, there’s no forced conversations.
“It’s all about wanting to have those conversations and wanting to be in conversation like that. And we’ve had a couple conversations and they’ve been positive conversations."
Extra points
Family Night used to be a live-tackling scrimmage, until offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga tore the ACL in his knee in 2013 and then-head coach Mike McCarthy made it just a normal practice moving forward. But LaFleur said Wednesday he made have a throwback period or two on Saturday night. “You might even get to see a little live 11-on-11 action,” he said. … ESPN.com reported that tight end Josiah Deguara, who missed almost all of last season with a torn ACL, has passed his physical and is cleared for practice after starting camp o the physically unable to perform list. … The Packers also activated inside linebacker Ray Wilborn from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
