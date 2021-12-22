Reluctant to call it a setback, Packers downplay David Bakhtiari’s absence from practice

GREEN BAY — Having seen David Bakhtiari’s comeback suffer one setback already, Matt LaFleur didn’t want to even hear that word, much less utter it himself.
But with Bakhtiari, the Green Bay Packers' five-time All-Pro left tackle, not practicing yet again on Wednesday, his coach surely wasn’t surprised after practice when he was asked whether Bakhtiari’s road back from the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a New Year’s Eve practice almost a year ago had hit another bump.
LaFleur opted for another choice of words — “We’re just kind of unloading him for the week,” the coach said when asked if Bakhtiari had suffered another setback — and LaFleur sounded frustrated for his team and for Bakhtiari that the timeline for his return once again is murky, just days after he took part in practice on a limited basis for three straight days leading up to last Sunday’s win at Baltimore.
“Listen, I’m just, we’re taking it one day at a time. When he’s ready to go, he’ll be back in there,” LaFleur said. “Really, our concentration is on the guys that are — I shouldn’t say our concentration’s only on the guys that are out there playing — but as a coach, that’s where you have to put the majority of your time into. When he’s ready to go, and we get the clearance from the trainers, then you try to implement him as quickly as possible and get him back into the fold.
“Obviously, David is a great player, he’s a Pro Bowl player, he’s one of the premier players in this league at that position and he’s doing everything he can. Our athletic training staff is working with him every day, trying to do everything they can to get him back out there. And when the time’s right, he’ll be out there.”
Bakhtiari won’t play in the Packers’ Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field, leaving only two regular-season games — Jan. 2 at home against the Minnesota Vikings and Jan. 9 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field — before the playoffs begin. Bakhtiari could certainly miss all 17 regular-season games and just return to action for the playoffs or the Packers could wind up playing the entire year without one of the greatest linemen in franchise history.
If the Packers, with an NFL-best 11-3 record, earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference playoff bye that comes with it, their next game wouldn’t be until the divisional playoff round on Jan. 22 or 23. A win would put them in the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game, with a berth in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 on the line.
Bakhtiari seemed to be on track to return when he began practicing on Oct. 20, when the Packers opened the three-week practice window for players who are on the physically unable to perform list. The team activated him from the PUP list on Nov. 10, but LaFleur cautioned just because Bakhtiari had been added to the active roster didn’t necessarily mean he would return to game action immediately.
Bakhtiari practiced the first two days leading up to the Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks, then sat out that Friday’s practice and was listed as doubtful for the game before being a game-day inactive before the Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seahawks.
Bakhtiari then did not practice at all leading into the Packers’ Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota, and three days later, it came to light that he’d undergone an arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery on his knee, a follow-up to his January ACL reconstruction. What type of issues might have cropped up after his practice workload last week is unclear.
“I’m going to hold off on saying anything right now, just because it’s a day-by-day thing,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich had said last week after watching Bakhtiari practice on Wednesday and Thursday. “That really is what’s going on with him. Hopefully, we can just keep stacking some good days together and get him out here as soon as possible. But yeah, it fluctuates.”
Rodgers, Adams, Clark to Pro Bowl
With Bakhtiari having missed the entire season thus far, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith having played just 18 snaps in the Sept. 12 opener before undergoing back surgery and cornerback Jaire Alexander sidelined by a shoulder injury since Oct. 3, the Packers received just three Pro Bowl selections, despite their 11-3 record: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Rodgers and Adams were named as starters, while Clark is a reserve. Running back Aaron Jones was chosen as the first alternate at running back in the NFC.
For Rodgers, it is his team-record 10th selection, one more than his Pro Football Hall of Fame predecessor at quarterback, Brett Favre, and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Forrest Gregg. Rodgers has now been selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl after being picked in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 before his current run.
Adams was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, one shy of Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton’s six-year streak (1980-’85), the longest streak for a Packers receiver. Adams’ five selections tie him with Sterling Sharpe, two behind Lofton’s seven career selections with the Packers.
Clark has been to one Pro Bowl previously, but that was as an alternate.
Extra points
Clark remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he is eligible to come off the list on Saturday and could be activated for the game — though LaFleur sounded reluctant to do that. “Provided he gets through all the protocols and he clears, then yes, potentially he could play,” LaFleur said. “But ideally, you’d like to get him in here before that. I don't know if that’ll be the case, and that certainly leaves his status up to game time in question.” … The Packers did not have a full-fledged practice, opting instead for a walkthrough. LaFleur said Rodgers (toe) did take part, but had it been an actual practice, Rodgers would have not participated. … Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), special teams linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) and wide receiver/returner Malik Taylor (shoulder) also sat out. … Rodgers was also named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his three touchdown passes against the Ravens, which tied him with Favre for the franchise career record of 442.