Reluctant to call it a setback, Packers downplay David Bakhtiari’s absence from practice

Extra points

Clark remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he is eligible to come off the list on Saturday and could be activated for the game — though LaFleur sounded reluctant to do that. “Provided he gets through all the protocols and he clears, then yes, potentially he could play,” LaFleur said. “But ideally, you’d like to get him in here before that. I don't know if that’ll be the case, and that certainly leaves his status up to game time in question.” … The Packers did not have a full-fledged practice, opting instead for a walkthrough. LaFleur said Rodgers (toe) did take part, but had it been an actual practice, Rodgers would have not participated. … Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), special teams linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) and wide receiver/returner Malik Taylor (shoulder) also sat out. … Rodgers was also named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his three touchdown passes against the Ravens, which tied him with Favre for the franchise career record of 442.