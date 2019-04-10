GREEN BAY — At first, Davante Adams sounded like he wanted to shift the conversation Wednesday. After a week of public debate about the kind of teammate and leader his quarterback is — and discussion about the dysfunction that enveloped the Green Bay Packers during their second consecutive losing season last year — Adams seemingly was ready to talk about anything but that stuff.

“I feel like I’ve made it pretty evident how I feel about it already,” the Packers No. 1 wide receiver said, referring to several strong comments he’d posted to his social media in recent days. “It's something I'm really trying to put in the past at this point. Because it's nothing really (you want) to continue to drag on.”

Then, as quickly as he gets off the line of scrimmage against an overmatched cornerback in press coverage, Adams changed his mind and went in on the Bleacher Report article that depicted Rodgers in an unflattering light and ex-Packers Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley, frequent Rodgers critics who were once again quoted in the piece.

“I think you've heard from all the people who are relevant at this point and actually matter, which are the people who play with him and played with him recently, and have those good relationships with him,” Adams said, subtly pointing out that neither Jennings (who left as a free agent in March 2013) nor Finley (who suffered a career-ending neck injury in 2013) has been on the team since Adams’ arrival in 2014.

“I think it's pretty uniform as far as how we feel about him. He's a great leader. All the negative things I've heard, I share none of those feelings with those guys. Nobody (from Bleacher Report) reached out to me. Nobody reached out to James Jones. Nobody reached out to Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb or any of these guys that obviously had a good relationship with him. I think if those people were interviewed about him, then the story would've been a lot different."

To make his point, Adams referred to a 2016 game at Tennessee in which Rodgers scored a touchdown on a scramble and took a hard hit after crossing the goal line. Seconds later, the entire offense — with Adams leading the charge — was in the end zone brawling with Titans players.

"The way I feel as a player and as a teammate and how I feel about my guys, I'll run it back for anybody. You see it,” Adams said “You think about the Tennessee game when (Rodgers) got hit in the end zone. Does that look like a guy who's not a good leader and doesn't have his guys behind him? Obviously, I was one of the first guys there. (But) it's not even about me. That thing turned into a scuffle quick.

“It's pretty clear how we feel. All the people who matter at this point, they've shared their feelings — and here we are."

Adams was one of four players who spoke with reporters on the first day of offseason media access Wednesday. (Rodgers, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and inside linebacker Blake Martinez were the others.) For his part, Rodgers reiterated several remarks he made in a lengthy ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this week and tried to pivot the conversation to new head coach Matt LaFleur and the team’s offseason program, which kicked off Monday.

Rodgers did emphasize again how much it meant to him that so many of his current — and, most importantly, former — teammates came to his defense. While one could argue that current teammates have their best interests to think about before speaking candidly about their quarterback, former teammates have no such concerns.

“I said it on the show and I meant it: It has been a great week,” Rodgers said. “I've heard from 100-plus former teammates and coaches, and current teammates and coaches. And that's fun, especially some of the guys you haven't heard from in awhile checking in and encouraging you. So that's great. This game is all about relationships.”

It's also all about winning, something Rodgers acknowledged the team has to do more of after two straight playoff-less seasons following an eight-year run of making the postseason each year. Asked whether he plans to attend any of the Milwaukee Bucks’ upcoming NBA playoff games, Rodgers, a minority owner in the team, pointed out that compared to the Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, one Wisconsin pro team isn’t pulling its weight right now.

“I’m definitely going to be there. I’m excited about the squad. They had a fantastic season — 60 wins, No. 1 seed. So many great performances,” Rodgers said. “With them playing well, the Brewers obviously starting hot and having a good season last year, it’s about time the Packers picked it up, I think.”

Extra points

Rodgers said he and other veterans are “studying more on the iPad” with a new offensive playbook, of which LaFleur has had a few “initial installs” so far. “We're just kind of into the first install right now, so we're still trying to feel (things) out,” Rodgers said. “We haven't really seen any plays yet. We've been talking about concepts to this point. So there's a lot of ground to cover.” … Rodgers said he’s talked with ex-head coach Mike McCarthy “a few times” since his firing but declined to say whether he’s talked to him since the B/R story came out. … Martinez looked noticeably leaner and more muscular than last year, even though he’s long been one of the fitter players on the team. “I basically gained 7 pounds and lost 3½ percent body fat. So, I think, they said, like lost 8 pounds of fat, gained 15 pounds of muscle,” he said. “Not messing around this year.” … A league source confirmed that offensive lineman Cole Madison, a fifth-round pick last year, reported for the offseason program. Madison, who took part in last year’s offseason program as a rookie but did not report to training camp because he was dealing with a personal issue, missed all of last season.