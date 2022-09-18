Reflective Aaron Rodgers redefines 'success' after Packers dominate Bears yet again

GREEN BAY — This time, there was no, “I own you! I still own you!” from Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP and Chicago Bears-dominating quarterback waxed philosophical about how to define success.

Maybe that’s a function of his continuing odyssey of self-discovery. Maybe that’s because after years of being a Super Bowl favorite, he’s not quite sure what to make of the 2022 team he’s leading. Maybe he was just in a reflective mood after Sunday night’s 27-10 victory over the Bears, the team he continues to subjugate.

Whatever the case, what started as praise for right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who returned to action for the first time since last November’s season-ending knee injury, morphed into a TED Talk on how his view of success has evolved of late.

“A lot of times we get caught up in a definition of success that’s never really attainable. So we live in this feedback loop of negative self-talk and self-criticism that I don’t think is good for a healthy ego or good for our own confidence,” Rodgers said after a game in which he admitted he “didn’t play great” for parts of the night.

If that worldview sounds like it’s in direct conflict with how the hyper-competitive Rodgers had previously viewed success as a player — he’s talked so many times over his 18-year Packers career that success is defined by championships in Titletown — well, that’s because it does sound exactly like that.

Asked how he reconciles his shift in philosophy with his competitiveness, Rodgers replied, “I’m definitely still as competitive as ever.”

Then, after a pause, he continued, “I just think how I reconcile it is, where’s my focus and where’s the perspective? And what ideas or themes or criticism or conversation can rob my joy? My love of the game? My love of my teammates and competing?

“Obviously I’d love to be up here, (as a) multi-Super Bowl winner. And we had opportunities, and we’ll live with those as we move down the line and think about it, especially more in five or 10 or 15 years.

“But I do feel like there’s a lot of pride in the journey, and it's fun to still be on the journey and still be playing at a pretty high level.”

Where this journey will take this year’s Packers team is hard to predict. With an uninspiring loss at Minnesota in the opener last week and a win over a not-very-good Bears team, the first two weeks have offered little concrete evidence of what this team will be a month from now, or in December, or in the playoffs.

But one thing was clear on this night: The offense, at least for now, must run through running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

After the loss to the Vikings, head coach Matt LaFleur said in no uncertain terms that their combined 23 touches weren’t enough. And so, even with the Bears and every one of the 78,350 people in the Lambeau Field stands knowing his intentions, LaFleur fed Jones and Dillon the ball to the tune of 37 combined touches — which netted 237 of the Packers’ 414 yards of offense.

Jones did most of the work. One week after getting just eight touches, Jones finished the night with 180 total yards from scrimmage on 18 total touches: 15 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown, and three receptions for 38 yards and another score.

“I was really looking forward to (this game). Coach came out and said it: ‘We’re going to get you and AJ the ball more, get you guys more involved.’ That just naturally put a smile on my face,” Jones said. “I knew I had to show up when my number was called.”

He did, as did Dillon, who carried 18 times for 61 bruising yards and also had a 6-yard reception. Along with Rodgers’ five rushes for 10 yards, the Packers finished the night with 203 yards on the ground.

“For Jonesy and I, we definitely are very appreciative for getting our number called and the run plays being called,” Dillon said. “We’ve got to make the most of those opportunities, and I think we did today.”

All that said, had Rodgers & Co. faced a more talented outfit than the rebuilding Bears, who were coming off a water-logged upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Packers might’ve been in trouble.

They settled for a field goal on their opening drive after reaching Chicago’s 13-yard line; allowed Rodgers to be sacked three times and knocked around on numerous others; lost a fumble on a botched handoff between Rodgers and Dillon that Rodgers said was his fault; nearly turned the ball over again when center Josh Myers snapped the ball early out of the shotgun and the ball glanced off an in-motion Christian Watson; and with a chance to administer the knockout blow late in the fourth quarter, again settled for a field goal after driving to the Chicago 17.

It was still more than enough to hold off the Bears, although the much-hyped Green Bay defense also had its issues, allowing the Bears to rack up 180 rushing yards even as quarterback Justin Fields threw only 11 passes (for 70 yards) in their largely one-dimensional offense.

The Packers defense rose to the occasion when it mattered most with 8 minutes, 7 seconds left to play and the Bears facing fourth-and-goal from inside the Green Bay 1-yard line. Fields, from the shotgun, kept the ball and ran up the middle, where he was met by defensive tackle Jarran Reed and outside linebacker Preston Smith shy of the goal line.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus challenged the spot, but the ruling on the field stood and the Packers’ 24-10 lead remained intact.

Rodgers’ longest completion of the night, a 55-yarder to Sammy Watkins on second-and-11 from his own 12-yard line, moved the Packers into scoring position again, but the drive stalled at the Chicago 10 and veteran kicker Mason Crosby’s 28-yarder closed out the scoring.

The running backs’ big night allowed Rodgers to take it relatively easy — he completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns (131.1 rating) — and still maintain his mastery over the Packers’ longtime NFC North rivals.

Those numbers were below what Rodgers had done in the Packers’ previous four victories over the Bears, as he had completed 86 of 113 passes (76.1%) for 987 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions (141.5 rating) in the teams’ 2020 and 2021 matchups.

The Packers are now 24-5 (including playoffs) against the Bears in Rodgers’ 29 career starts in the historic rivalry.

“I feel like the stats look a little better than the game,” Rodgers said. “The standard I set for myself is pretty high. I feel like it is attainable, and my definition of success I feel like rests gently on my shoulders and my ego. But I missed some throws that I should never miss. And there were some opportunities for more points out there.

“I’ve got to play better moving forward. … I’m going to keep improving, but if we can run the ball like we did today, it alleviates a lot of the stress that we could feel had we not had 200 yards rushing.”