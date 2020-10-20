Reeling Vikings get bye week off before facing Packers at Lambeau

Tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Kyle Rudolph have also become more involved, combining for seven catches and 102 yards on Sunday.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Minnesota could use more of a pass rush to help its young cornerbacks. The Vikings have 13 sacks in six games. Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with five sacks.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had plenty of time on Sunday to throw to complete 30 of his 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked twice for a total of 8 yards lost.

STOCK UP

Jefferson had five total catches through the first two weeks of the season but has broken out recently. He had nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss and has gone over 100 yards receiving in three of the past four games.

He joined Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers in 1952 as the only players in NFL history with at least 500 receiving yards in their first five career games.

“The most impressive thing to me is the way he goes and gets the football,” Zimmer said of Jefferson. “He’s got extremely strong hands and catches the ball in traffic as well as anybody I’ve seen.”

STOCK DOWN