Record breaker: Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard feel ‘gratitude’ following touchdown No. 443

The 38-year-old Rodgers has been introspective a lot lately, dating back to last season, when he took a savor-the-moment approach thinking it might be his last in Green Bay in the wake of the team using a first-round pick on his potential successor, Jordan Love.

That could be the case after this season, too, but Rodgers sure didn’t sound on Saturday evening like a guy who is ready to leave the iconic organization he’s come to embody over the last decade and a half. He sounded especially cognizant of his place in history, and found himself slightly overcome when a tribute played on the scoreboard — complete with a congratulatory message from Favre — as Rodgers gave the crowd the sign-language sign for “I love you” and tapped his chest.

“The emotions just kind of hit me and gratitude for such a long career,” said Rodgers, who was thrilled that the TD to Lazard came on a “double stick” route, a basic West Coast concept he learned as a rookie in 2005. “To be a part of history like that, with this franchise, is something I’m really proud of and extremely grateful for, the opportunity to play here for so long.