Reasons for Packers run defensive problems? ‘A combination of a lot of things’

GREEN BAY — It’s gotten to the point where Matt LaFleur is borderline apologetic when he utters one of his favorite clichés these days.

The Green Bay Packers second-year coach is fond of saying that “everyone has to do their 1/11th,” and when he looked at the film of the Packers’ troublesome run defense from Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he saw some players trying to do a higher percentage than that 9.1%, and others who weren’t doing enough.

Combine that with a defensive scheme that has historically had trouble stopping the run, and that’s how Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ended up racking up a whopping 226 total yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage — 30 carries for 163 yards and three TDs, plus two receptions for 63 yards, including a 50-yard TD.

“We’ve just got to make sure we're giving our best effort every play, we're doing our 1/11th. I know that may be cliché, but that's what it takes,” LaFleur said Monday afternoon. “It takes sound fundamentals, doing your job to the best of your ability. When you don't, (or) you're doing too much, that's when stuff like that happens. I think that was a little bit of the case (against the Vikings) — a combination of all that.”