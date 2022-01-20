Reason to worry? Packers list David Bakhtiari as questionable, hold off on activating Za’Darius Smith

GREEN BAY — Perhaps the Green Bay Packers are simply engaging in some injury report gamesmanship with the rival San Francisco 49ers, doing what they can to keep their NFC divisional playoff opponent guessing about the likelihood of two of their All-Pro players seeing action in Saturday night’s matchup at Lambeau Field.
But there sure seems to be reason to wonder whether left tackle David Bakhtiari will be good to go for the game — and not just because the team listed him as questionable on its official injury report Thursday afternoon. And edge rusher Za'Darius Smith isn't even back on the roster yet.
Bakhtiari, who worked his way back — and through multiple setbacks — from a torn ACL suffered in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice to play 27 snaps in the team’s regular-season finale at Detroit, did not practice on Thursday, meaning the only practice work he got during the week was limited participation in Wednesday’s in-pads session.
Coach Matt LaFleur was evasive when asked whether Bakhtiari could play as part of a left tackle rotation with backup Yosh Nijman and whether playing an entire game is even a possibility for Bakhtiari. He simply reiterated that Bakhtiari would be listed as questionable and said, “We’ll see where he’s at in a little over 48 hours.” The Packers had stressed during the bye week that it would be important for Bakhtiari to get back into “football shape” after missing so much time coming back from his reconstructive knee surgery.
“I think Dave’s in really good (cardiovascular) shape, obviously. He puts a lot of time in,” LaFleur said Thursday. “You don’t have to be necessarily in great shape by going play after play after play out there on the field. I definitely think there is a difference to it just in terms of some of the movements you make as a player as opposed to in a controlled environment. But he’s working his tail off, and like I said, we’ll see where he’s at.”
Like Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh, is also listed as questionable, while the Packers listed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) as doubtful after he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
Smith (back) and fellow outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (biceps) are still on injured reserve and thus do not have an official status designation. Both did practice throughout the week, raising hopes that they’ll be able to contribute.
In order to play against the 49ers, Smith and Mercilus would have to be activated from IR and a roster move would have to be made for each of them to rejoin the 53.
“Certainly, we have a lot of guys that have the potential to come back, and you want to test them and make sure that they feel comfortable and confident to go out there and play at a high level against a very physical football team. And I’d be lying to you if that wasn’t a part of that thought process as well,” LaFleur said of the 49ers. “We know who we’re going to play and just the level of intensity that they play with in all three phases. It’s evident. It’s all over the tape. We played against them, and we’ve experienced it. So this is one of those games where you ‘ve got to be not only physically prepared but mentally, as well.”
That said, LaFleur said the team has contingency plans for how they might deploy Alexander, Smith and Mercilus if they do play, and he hinted that none of them will be every-down players if they do return to action.
“It would be irresponsible of us if we didn't have a well thought out plan for every one of those guys,” LaFleur said. “It’s not just, ‘OK. He’s back on the active roster. Just go play 60 snaps or 70 snaps.’
“I think we’ll be smart with everybody. I feel like we’ve spent a lot of time just throughout the course of the week amongst our coaching staff juggling that roster. And certainly, it has made for some challenges within our plans in all three phases. But these are positive problems when you have guys that you’re confident in and you know can contribute.”
The Packers removed inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) from the injury report, meaning they all will play. Turner will be returning to his starting spot for the first time since injuring his left knee Dec. 12 against Chicago.
For the 49ers, pass rusher Nick Bosa (concussion) was officially listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in the Niners’ practice Friday and coach Kyle Shanahan said his chances of clearing the concussion protocol are “looking good.”
Defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) are also questionable, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder/thumb), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) were removed from the report and will play.
Cobb activated
One player who is good to go is wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was officially activated from IR and will play. For Cobb, whose final two seasons in Green Bay (2017, 2018) during his first tour of duty with the Packers missing the playoffs, it’s the first time since 2016 that he’ll be in the postseason, as the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston Texans (2020) also missed the playoffs while he was with them.
Cobb, who suffered a core muscle injury Nov. 28 against the Los Angeles Rams but could have played in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale against the Lions, has never played in a Super Bowl, having been a second-round pick in 2011, the year after the Packers won Super Bowl XLV.
“Just looking at the journey, it would mean everything (to play in the Super Bowl),” the 31-year-old Cobb said Thursday. “Just being able to come back, it would definitely be a storybook ending for this year. Everything that has happened through the course of the season, for us to have so many guys that we lost, including myself throughout the season.
“Me getting traded back here (this summer) and being a part of it … The past two years I’ve been watching the playoffs from the couch. The past four years I’ve been watching the playoffs from the couch. I haven’t seen the playoffs since 2016, so I’m really excited for the opportunity to be out there and help contribute.”
Brrrrrr!
Forecasts for Saturday night are trending colder, with the National Weather Service in Green Bay predicting a low temperature of around 3 degrees and a wind chill of minus-12.
The Packers practiced outside and felt that chill for themselves, although LaFleur joked with reporters who mentioned the cold, “Was it cold out there? I don’t know. It felt like Green Bay to me.”
Cobb, though, recognized the chill in the air.
“It’s pretty cold. It reminds me of 2013, when we played San Fran here in the playoffs,” Cobb said. “It was pretty cold that week, too, so a little similar to that.”
Cobb’s memory was right on. The kickoff temperature for that 2013 NFC Wild Card playoff game was 5 degrees, with a northwest wind at 10 mph making the wind chill minus-10.
Texans claim Keke
Ex-Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, waived Wednesday under somewhat murky circumstances, was claimed by the Texans.
Keke, who was inactive against Cleveland on Dec. 25 for what LaFleur later said was a personal matter, spent a week on the COVID-19 list, then was inactive for the season finale with an illness, although no details were given as to what illness he was dealing with.
LaFleur declined comment on what happened with Keke, a 2019 fifth-round pick.
“I’d rather not get into that one too much,” LaFleur said. “Sometimes you’ve got to make some tough decisions and we’re very appreciative of everything he brought to this team and we wish him well. I’m sure he’s going to get another opportunity somewhere and I hope he takes advantage of it and wish him well.”