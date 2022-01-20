Reason to worry? Packers list David Bakhtiari as questionable, hold off on activating Za’Darius Smith

“I think Dave’s in really good (cardiovascular) shape, obviously. He puts a lot of time in,” LaFleur said Thursday. “You don’t have to be necessarily in great shape by going play after play after play out there on the field. I definitely think there is a difference to it just in terms of some of the movements you make as a player as opposed to in a controlled environment. But he’s working his tail off, and like I said, we’ll see where he’s at.”

Like Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh, is also listed as questionable, while the Packers listed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) as doubtful after he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Smith (back) and fellow outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (biceps) are still on injured reserve and thus do not have an official status designation. Both did practice throughout the week, raising hopes that they’ll be able to contribute.

In order to play against the 49ers, Smith and Mercilus would have to be activated from IR and a roster move would have to be made for each of them to rejoin the 53.