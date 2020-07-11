Ready for some football? As training camps loom, NFL’s back-to-action plan still taking shape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — Adrian Amos wants to play football. And he’s obviously not the only one. But the Green Bay Packers' veteran safety apparently reached the end of his rope on Friday.

Maybe it was the ridiculousness of the NFL’s plan to outlaw postgame interactions between teams — assuming of course, there are indeed games after which players might want to interact. Maybe it was something more substantive, like NFL owners asking players to put 35% of their 2020 salaries in escrow to offset the league’s expected fiscal losses with limited or no fans in the stands this season — again, if the games are in fact played at all.

Whatever it was, Amos decided he needed to say something, so he took to his Twitter account and wrote, “We all want to play football. We also have an obligation to our families ... family comes first. So to say, ‘We (are) taking some of your money and we don’t have the answers to whether you’re going to be safe” comes off as disrespectful to most. … It’s ‘take and take’ (but) where is the give?”