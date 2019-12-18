Ravens remain unanimous No. 1, Packers stay 6th in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have scored a perfect 10.
Led by their star quarterback, the Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and wrapped up the AFC North with a rout of the New York Jets last week.
With another win, the Ravens will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
And the NFL's top team is once again the unanimous choice as the top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll. For the third consecutive week, the Ravens earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"No stopping Lamar Jackson," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The New Orleans Saints moved up one spot to No. 2 after their dominating 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores. He completed 29 of 30 passes — 96.7 percent — for 307 yards before being relieved by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter.
"Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's career touchdowns record with yet another dominant performance," said Newsday's Bob Glauber. "Ten years after the Saints' Super Bowl run, Brees looks ready to do it again."
The Seattle Seahawks also moved up one place to No. 3 after topping Carolina. And the San Francisco 49ers slipped two spots to No. 4 after their 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The NFC West rivals are tied at 11-3. The 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night and the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 17 to close out the regular season.
"The Seahawks rebounded nicely after being drubbed by the Rams, but the real test comes in the season finale against the 49ers," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
And the Kansas City Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 5 despite their 23-3 rout of the Denver Broncos at snowy Arrowhead Stadium.
The next four teams in the poll all kept their places from last week after wins: the Green Bay Packers at 6, the New England Patriots at 7, the Minnesota Vikings at 8, and the Buffalo Bills at 9.
The Bills head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday to face the Patriots, who are trying to clinch the AFC East title for the 11th consecutive year.
And the Packers head to Minnesota for the final Monday night game of the season and can wrap up the NFC North with a win.
The Houston Texans moved up one spot to round out the top 10 after edging the Tennessee Titans 24-21. The Texans open Week 16 as they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon. A win would give them their fourth division title in six years.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
12
2
0
384
1
2. New Orleans Saints
11
3
0
368
3
3. Seattle Seahawks
11
3
0
350
4
4. San Francisco 49ers
11
3
0
342
2
5. Kansas City Chiefs
10
4
0
336
4
6. Green Bay Packers
11
3
0
331
6
7. New England Patriots
11
3
0
321
7
8. Minnesota Vikings
10
4
0
300
8
9. Buffalo Bills
10
4
0
288
9
10. Houston Texans
9
5
0
280
11
11. Tennessee Titans
8
6
0
248
12
12. Dallas Cowboys
7
7
0
247
15
13. Los Angeles Rams
8
6
0
242
10
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
8
6
0
236
13
15. Philadelphia Eagles
7
7
0
210
16
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
7
0
206
17
17. Chicago Bears
7
7
0
203
14
18. Indianapolis Colts
6
8
0
170
18
19. Atlanta Falcons
5
9
0
150
25
19. Cleveland Browns
6
8
0
150
19
21. Oakland Raiders
6
8
0
130
20
22. Denver Broncos
5
9
0
128
21
23. Los Angeles Chargers
5
9
0
123
22
24. Arizona Cardinals
4
9
1
109
26
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
5
9
0
109
28
26. Carolina Panthers
5
9
0
97
23
27. New York Jets
5
9
0
96
24
28. Miami Dolphins
3
11
0
48
27
29. New York Giants
3
11
0
45
31
30. Washington Redskins
3
11
0
42
29
31. Detroit Lions
3
10
1
35
29
32. Cincinnati Bengals
1
13
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk