Ravens remain unanimous No. 1, Packers stay 6th in AP Pro32 poll

"Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's career touchdowns record with yet another dominant performance," said Newsday's Bob Glauber. "Ten years after the Saints' Super Bowl run, Brees looks ready to do it again."

The Seattle Seahawks also moved up one place to No. 3 after topping Carolina. And the San Francisco 49ers slipped two spots to No. 4 after their 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFC West rivals are tied at 11-3. The 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night and the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 17 to close out the regular season.

"The Seahawks rebounded nicely after being drubbed by the Rams, but the real test comes in the season finale against the 49ers," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

And the Kansas City Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 5 despite their 23-3 rout of the Denver Broncos at snowy Arrowhead Stadium.

The next four teams in the poll all kept their places from last week after wins: the Green Bay Packers at 6, the New England Patriots at 7, the Minnesota Vikings at 8, and the Buffalo Bills at 9.