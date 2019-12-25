Ravens remain unanimous No. 1, Packers edge up to 5th in AP Pro32 poll

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs moved up a place to No. 4 after dominating the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on Sunday night.

And the Green Bay Packers gained a spot to No. 5 after shutting down the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 to win the NFC North on Monday night.

"Matt LaFleur isn't getting much buzz for Coach of the Year honors, but he should," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

"He's the first coach in Packers history to get to the playoffs in his first season. Just as importantly, he has gained the trust of Aaron Rodgers."

The Vikings slipped one place to No. 9 and will close the regular season against Chicago.

"With Kirk Cousins at quarterback, the Vikings better hope their first playoff game isn't in prime time," said Alex Marvez of SiriusXM.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots moved up one spot to No. 6 and will earn a first-round bye with a win against Miami.

The Seattle Seahawks dropped four places to No. 7 after their 27-13 loss to last-place Arizona. The injury-decimated Seahawks signed running back Marshawn Lynch heading into the final game of the regular season. They host the 49ers on Sunday night for the NFC West title.