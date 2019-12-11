Ravens remain on top, Packers stay 6th in AP Pro 32 poll

NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens just keep on soaring.
The Ravens clinched a playoff spot last week after they held off the Buffalo Bills 24-17 for their ninth consecutive victory.
And the Ravens are again the unanimous choice as the top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
For the second consecutive week, the Ravens earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"The road to the AFC championship goes through Baltimore, as the Ravens win a slugfest over the Bills to maintain control of the No. 1 seed. Lamar Jackson to the Super Bowl in Year 2? Could be," said Newsday's Bob Glauber.
The Ravens will open Week 15 as they host the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers moved up a spot to No. 2 after their 48-46 win over the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
"If the 49ers and Saints meet again in the NFC championship game, it'll be hard to top the twists and turns provided by both teams in Sunday's thrilling matchup at the Superdome," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
And despite the loss, the Saints inched up to No. 3.
"You can't ask for much more from Drew Brees against a tough San Francisco defense, but the Saints couldn't stop the 49ers when it counted," Kaufman said.
The Seattle Seahawks dropped two places to No. 4 after their 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams gained two spots to round out the top 10 and became the third team from the NFC West in the first third of the poll.
For the second week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are tied in the poll. This time, the Chiefs moved up two places, joining Seattle at No. 4, after holding off the New England Patriots 23-16 to clinch the AFC West. The Patriots dropped two spots No. 7 after their second consecutive loss.
The Green Bay Packers, tied with the Chiefs last week, remained at No. 6 after topping the Washington Redskins 20-15.
The Minnesota Vikings jumped two spots to No. 8 after topping the Detroit Lions.
And the Bills stayed at No. 9 after their loss to the Ravens. The Bills play another high-profile AFC North team when they head to Pittsburgh for a rare appearance on "Sunday Night Football."
You have free articles remaining.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 9, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (12)
11
2
0
384
1
2. San Francisco 49ers
11
2
0
372
3
3. New Orleans Saints
10
3
0
350
4
4. Seattle Seahawks
10
3
0
337
2
4. Kansas City Chiefs
9
4
0
337
6
6. Green Bay Packers
10
3
0
331
6
7. New England Patriots
10
3
0
322
5
8. Minnesota Vikings
9
4
0
301
10
9. Buffalo Bills
9
4
0
286
9
10. Los Angeles Rams
8
5
0
267
12
11. Houston Texans
8
5
0
260
8
12. Tennessee Titans
8
5
0
259
11
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
8
5
0
248
13
14. Chicago Bears
7
6
0
227
16
15. Dallas Cowboys
6
7
0
207
14
16. Philadelphia Eagles
6
7
0
192
18
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6
7
0
189
19
18. Indianapolis Colts
6
7
0
183
15
19. Cleveland Browns
6
7
0
171
21
20. Oakland Raiders
6
7
0
160
17
21. Denver Broncos
5
8
0
148
23
22. Los Angeles Chargers
5
8
0
140
22
23. Carolina Panthers
5
8
0
112
20
24. New York Jets
5
8
0
101
27
25. Atlanta Falcons
4
9
0
97
28
26. Arizona Cardinals
3
9
1
77
24
27. Miami Dolphins
3
10
0
71
26
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
4
9
0
63
24
29. Washington Redskins
3
10
0
53
29
29. Detroit Lions
3
9
1
53
30
31. New York Giants
2
11
0
25
31
32. Cincinnati Bengals
1
12
0
13
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk