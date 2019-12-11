Ravens remain on top, Packers stay 6th in AP Pro 32 poll

And despite the loss, the Saints inched up to No. 3.

"You can't ask for much more from Drew Brees against a tough San Francisco defense, but the Saints couldn't stop the 49ers when it counted," Kaufman said.

The Seattle Seahawks dropped two places to No. 4 after their 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams gained two spots to round out the top 10 and became the third team from the NFC West in the first third of the poll.

For the second week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are tied in the poll. This time, the Chiefs moved up two places, joining Seattle at No. 4, after holding off the New England Patriots 23-16 to clinch the AFC West. The Patriots dropped two spots No. 7 after their second consecutive loss.

The Green Bay Packers, tied with the Chiefs last week, remained at No. 6 after topping the Washington Redskins 20-15.

The Minnesota Vikings jumped two spots to No. 8 after topping the Detroit Lions.

And the Bills stayed at No. 9 after their loss to the Ravens. The Bills play another high-profile AFC North team when they head to Pittsburgh for a rare appearance on "Sunday Night Football."

