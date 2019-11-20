Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG AT TIMES INTO THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL OCCUR AT TIMES OVER THE AREA INTO THIS MORNING, ESPECIALLY SOUTH AND WEST OF MADISON. * VISIBILITY...AREAS OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS, ESPECIALLY SOUTH AND WEST OF MADISON. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES, DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AND TO PREPARE FOR A SLOWER COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&