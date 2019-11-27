NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens just keep on rolling.
The surging Ravens, who have won seven in a row, retained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
Baltimore routed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 on Monday night to move to 9-2 on the season.
The Ravens earned 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"I keep waiting for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to have a poor outing," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "It hasn't happened the past seven games. The Cleveland game was the last time they looked like something other than the favorite."
The New England Patriots (10-1) received the other first-place vote for 366 points to stay in the No. 2 spot.
"(Coach Bill) Belichick in control of every facet as special teams whip Cowboys," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of New England's 13-9 victory.
The San Francisco 49ers (10-1) followed close behind with 365 points and remained No. 3. The 49ers head to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the top matchup of Week 13.
"Bill Walsh didn't start winning Super Bowls until he had a defense to match the offense," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "The Niners are now in a similar situation for (coach) Kyle Shanahan, whose defense carried them to yet another convincing win, this time against the great Aaron Rodgers."
The Seattle Seahawks (9-2), the only team to beat the 49ers this season, stayed No. 4.
"Led by their unflappable quarterback (Russell Wilson), the Seahawks are 6-0 on the road and still in position to chase down the 49ers atop the NFC West," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The New Orleans Saints (9-2) and Minnesota Vikings (8-3) each moved up a spot to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. The Vikings head to Seattle for a key game on Monday night.
The Green Bay Packers fell two places to No. 7 after getting routed on Sunday night in the Bay Area. The Packers, who are tied with the Vikings for first in the NFC North, have a chance to rebound in the next two weeks when they face the New York Giants and Washington. Both teams are tied for last in the NFC East at 2-9.
The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) remained at No. 8 after their bye week. The Chiefs can take control of the AFC West this week when they host the rival Oakland Raiders.
The Buffalo Bills (8-3), off to their best start through 11 games in 23 years, have inched up to No. 9. The Bills will get a nationwide audience on a short week as they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys (6-5) dropped to No. 11 after losing to the Patriots. Despite the setback, the Cowboys still lead the NFC East.
"The New England loss marks the beginning of the end for Jason Garrett as head coach unless this team makes a deep playoff run," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.
The Houston Texans moved up one place to round out the top 10. The Texans face a steep challenge Sunday night when they host Tom Brady and the Patriots.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (11)
9
2
0
382
1
2. New England Patriots (1)
10
1
0
366
2
3. San Francisco 49ers
10
1
0
365
3
4. Seattle Seahawks
9
2
0
350
4
5. New Orleans Saints
9
2
0
336
6
6. Minnesota Vikings
8
3
0
320
7
7. Green Bay Packers
8
3
0
308
5
8. Kansas City Chiefs
7
4
0
299
8
9. Buffalo Bills
8
3
0
286
10
10. Houston Texans
7
4
0
284
11
11. Dallas Cowboys
6
5
0
256
9
12. Indianapolis Colts
6
5
0
240
11
13. Los Angeles Rams
6
5
0
235
13
14. Tennessee Titans
6
5
0
233
18
15. Oakland Raiders
6
5
0
209
14
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
6
5
0
203
17
17. Philadelphia Eagles
5
6
0
192
15
18. Carolina Panthers
5
6
0
189
16
19. Cleveland Browns
5
6
0
180
20
20. Chicago Bears
5
6
0
151
22
21. Los Angeles Chargers
4
7
0
139
19
22. New York Jets
4
7
0
117
28
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4
7
0
116
27
24. Arizona Cardinals
3
7
1
113
23
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
4
7
0
108
21
26. Atlanta Falcons
3
8
0
89
24
27. Detroit Lions
3
7
1
80
25
28. Denver Broncos
3
8
0
68
26
29. Miami Dolphins
2
9
0
44
29
30. Washington Redskins
2
9
0
36
31
31. New York Giants
2
9
0
30
30
32. Cincinnati Bengals
0
11
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk