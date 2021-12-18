Ravens need WR Rashod Bateman to take charge — and he's ready

That hasn't happened to Bateman. He is thick enough to use his body as a shield between a defender and the ball, fast enough to run around or through a lot of cornerbacks and physical enough to fight off defenders while leaping for a jump ball.

A lot of teams have been blitzing the Ravens lately, which is the ideal time for those go-routes or straight "fly" patterns.

"Rashod has been practicing hard. He's been productive in practice. To see it show up in the game, on some of the nine-routes especially, the catch-and-run play [and] also on the two kind of back-shoulder fades there, it was just great," coach John Harbaugh said of Bateman's performance against Cleveland. "He is a talented guy; I love it. I love every bit of it. I'm seeing more and more of that."

The Ravens have yet to decide whether the injured Jackson (ankle) or Huntley will start against Green Bay, but Huntley showed a connection with all his receivers against the Browns. Seven Ravens caught passes, a different approach from Huntley's first start against Chicago in which he basically stayed in his comfort zone by throwing to Andrews in the first half.