NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson has been one of the most dynamic players in the league this season.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has 2,036 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 702 rushing yards and six rushing TDs. Jackson went 15 for 17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns and added a dazzling 47-yard touchdown run in the Ravens' 49-13 rout of winless Cincinnati, Baltimore's fifth consecutive victory.
And Jackson and the surging Ravens have flown all the way to the top of the latest AP Pro32 poll.
Baltimore received seven of the 12 first-place votes for 375 votes in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Shakeup at the top. The Ravens earned the top spot with the victory over the Patriots," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "How many No. 1s are we going to have this year?"
There have been three so far.
The New England Patriots, who were on their bye week, received the remaining five first-place votes for 372 points and moved up a spot to No. 2. The Patriots' only loss this season came in Week 9 at Baltimore.
The San Francisco 49ers, who were the league's last unbeaten team, dropped from the top spot to No. 3 after losing 27-24 in overtime Monday night to the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks moved up a spot to No. 4 and trail the 49ers by a half-game in the NFC West.
"Russell Wilson's magic continues in a thrilling comeback in an overtime win against previously unbeaten San Francisco," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "The Seahawks quarterback shows once more why he's on track to win his first MVP ... (coach) Pete Carroll doing a fabulous job."
The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers gained two spots to No. 5 after holding on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16.
And the New Orleans Saints fell four spots to No. 6 after losing 26-9 to the Atlanta Falcons, who entered the game with one win on the season.
"The Saints just received a rather loud wakeup call in the Big Easy, courtesy of the last-place Falcons," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The Minnesota Vikings, who trail the Packers by a game in the division, inched up a spot to No. 7.
And the AFC South-leading Houston Texans also moved up a spot to No. 8 despite being on a bye. The Texans head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday.
The sputtering Kansas City Chiefs fell three spots to No. 9 after losing to the Tennessee Titans in Patrick Mahomes' return. The Chiefs have lost four of six after getting off to a 4-0 start. They will close out Week 11 when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City on Monday night.
And despite losing at home to the Vikings on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys rounded out the top 10 for the second consecutive week.
"Cowboys could be wasting a lot of talent if not in (the) playoffs," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (7)
7
2
0
375
4
2. New England Patriots (5)
8
1
0
372
3
3. San Francisco 49ers
8
1
0
357
1
4. Seattle Seahawks
8
2
0
353
5
5. Green Bay Packers
8
2
0
332
7
6. New Orleans Saints
7
2
0
326
2
7. Minnesota Vikings
7
3
0
316
8
8. Houston Texans
6
3
0
293
9
9. Kansas City Chiefs
6
4
0
286
6
10. Dallas Cowboys
5
4
0
259
10
11. Buffalo Bills
6
3
0
251
11
12. Philadelphia Eagles
5
4
0
241
15
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
5
4
0
237
17
14. Los Angeles Rams
5
4
0
230
12
15. Carolina Panthers
5
4
0
228
14
16. Oakland Raiders
5
4
0
218
16
17. Indianapolis Colts
5
4
0
217
13
18. Tennessee Titans
5
5
0
183
20
19. Chicago Bears
4
5
0
153
23
20. Los Angeles Chargers
4
6
0
152
19
21. Jacksonville Jaguars
4
5
0
143
21
22. Detroit Lions
3
5
1
121
18
23. Cleveland Browns
3
6
0
114
26
24. Arizona Cardinals
3
6
1
113
22
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
6
0
105
25
26. Denver Broncos
3
6
0
103
24
27. Atlanta Falcons
2
7
0
72
28
28. Miami Dolphins
2
7
0
62
29
29. New York Jets
2
7
0
51
31
30. New York Giants
2
8
0
35
27
31. Washington Redskins
1
8
0
26
29
32. Cincinnati Bengals
0
9
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk