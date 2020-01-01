Ravens close as unanimous No. 1, Packers stay 5th in AP Pro32 poll

The San Francisco 49ers, who held off the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night for the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, remained at No. 3. The Seahawks moved up a spot to No. 6 despite the loss and will have to travel across the country to Philadelphia to play the NFC East champions on Sunday afternoon. Like the Ravens, the 49ers will also open the playoffs at home on Jan. 11.

"The NFC's road to the Super Bowl goes through Northern California and the league's stingiest pass defense," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed at No. 4 and earned the other bye in the AFC after the New England Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins.

"Truly believe the Chiefs have a serious Super Bowl chance," said Fox Sports' John Czarnecki.

The Patriots slipped a spot to No. 7 and will open defense of their Super Bowl title as they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. It's the first time since 2009 the Patriots will play on wild-card weekend.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers remained at No. 5 and grabbed the other first-round bye in the NFC after rallying past the Detroit Lions.