Ravens close as unanimous No. 1, Packers stay 5th in AP Pro32 poll

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will start the postseason as the hottest team in the NFL. The Ravens, who finished with the league's best record at 14-2, ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak

Jackson, a likely contender for league MVP, and the Ravens are closing the season on top of the final AP Pro32 poll of 2019, too.

For the fifth consecutive week, the Ravens earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. In fact, the top five teams all stayed the same from the previous week.

The Ravens will begin their hopeful drive to the Super Bowl on Jan. 11 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"Lamar Jackson has reinvented the quarterback position and now goes after football's ultimate prize: a Super Bowl championship," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "The road to Miami goes through Baltimore."

The New Orleans Saints remained No. 2. Despite finishing tied for the best record in the NFC at 13-3, the Saints will play on wild-card weekend as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings moved up a spot and finished at No. 8.

The San Francisco 49ers, who held off the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night for the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, remained at No. 3. The Seahawks moved up a spot to No. 6 despite the loss and will have to travel across the country to Philadelphia to play the NFC East champions on Sunday afternoon. Like the Ravens, the 49ers will also open the playoffs at home on Jan. 11.

"The NFC's road to the Super Bowl goes through Northern California and the league's stingiest pass defense," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed at No. 4 and earned the other bye in the AFC after the New England Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins.

"Truly believe the Chiefs have a serious Super Bowl chance," said Fox Sports' John Czarnecki.

The Patriots slipped a spot to No. 7 and will open defense of their Super Bowl title as they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. It's the first time since 2009 the Patriots will play on wild-card weekend.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers remained at No. 5 and grabbed the other first-round bye in the NFC after rallying past the Detroit Lions.

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, who will open the postseason in an AFC matchup on Saturday, rounded out the top 10. The Bills slipped a spot to No. 9 after losing to the New York Jets and the Texans stayed in the same spot for the third consecutive week.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Baltimore Ravens (12)

14

2

0

384

1

2. New Orleans Saints

13

3

0

365

2

3. San Francisco 49ers

13

3

0

361

3

4. Kansas City Chiefs

12

4

0

349

4

5. Green Bay Packers

13

3

0

339

5

6. Seattle Seahawks

11

5

0

318

7

7. New England Patriots

12

4

0

316

6

8. Minnesota Vikings

10

6

0

288

9

9. Buffalo Bills

10

6

0

287

8

10. Houston Texans

10

6

0

285

10

11. Philadelphia Eagles

9

7

0

259

11

12. Tennessee Titans

9

7

0

255

13

13. Los Angeles Rams

9

7

0

246

12

14. Dallas Cowboys

8

8

0

226

15

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

8

8

0

215

14

16. Chicago Bears

8

8

0

191

17

17. Denver Broncos

7

9

0

181

21

18. Atlanta Falcons

7

9

0

173

20

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

9

0

169

16

20. Oakland Raiders

7

9

0

165

19

21. Indianapolis Colts

7

9

0

150

17

22. New York Jets

7

9

0

135

24

23. Arizona Cardinals

5

10

1

119

22

24. Cleveland Browns

6

10

0

98

23

25. Miami Dolphins

5

11

0

92

29

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

6

10

0

91

26

27. Los Angeles Chargers

5

11

0

87

25

28. Carolina Panthers

5

11

0

62

27

29. New York Giants

4

12

0

54

28

30. Washington Redskins

3

13

0

32

30

31. Detroit Lions

3

12

1

31

31

32. Cincinnati Bengals

2

14

0

13

32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

