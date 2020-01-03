Ravens blow past Patriots to earn AFC's top seed heading into playoffs

YEA: One of the surprises of the 2019 season was how inconsistent the Patriots were on offense as Brady relied heavily on veteran Julian Edelman while trying to work with a group of young receivers. But New England still has a shot to make it back to its fourth consecutive Super Bowl thanks to a defense that allowed a league-low 14.1 points per game. CB Stephon Gilmore leads a defense that had 38 takeaways and makes New England a very tough out.

NAY: Brady topped 4,000 yards passing for the 11th time, but the six-time champion showed signs of slowing down at age 42. Brady and the rest of the offense declined over the last half of the season when the schedule got tougher and the injury-riddled O-line struggled to find chemistry. The Patriots scored on just half of their red zone opportunities, which was 26th in the NFL, and Brady's 60.8% completion rate was his lowest since 2013. Unlike in years past, New England isn't equipped for a shootout in the playoffs.

SAY: "No one feels sorry for the Patriots not getting a first-round bye in the playoffs. — safety Devin McCourty.

4. HOUSTON TEXANS (10-6).

AP Pro32 Ranking: No. 10. No Lombardis. Last year: No. 3 seed, lost to Indianapolis Colts 21-7 at home in wild card. Second consecutive trip to AFC playoffs.