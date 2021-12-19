Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley has inspired faith in older teammates since rec-league days

"You don't see any nervousness about him," veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston said. "He makes some plays. He's putting us in great situations. He's showed that he can be a starter in this game. He definitely has the skill set, and I definitely believe in him."

Huntley, 23, has inspired that kind of faith since he was a shy, scrawny kid slinging passes across the fields of football-mad Broward County. Older athletes followed him like he was born for it.

"I just love football, and I know that the older guys love football a lot, because they've been around it a long time," he said Friday after taking a week's worth of starter reps in preparation for the Packers. "I feel like that's what, really, it comes down to."

Jones was trying to build something special at Hallandale, his alma mater, and he knew he wanted Huntley, who grew up about 10 minutes away in Hollywood, Florida. The other kids already called him "Snoop" because of his resemblance to the rapper Snoop Dogg, a moniker that has stuck.

"He was freaking 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, but you could tell there was just something about him," Jones recalled. "He didn't say much. He would just smile at you. But even at that age, he could throw the ball."