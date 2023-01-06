Rasul Douglas, Kenny Clark honored with ‘Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy’ awards

GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark heard the names and smiled Friday afternoon. He knew he was in good company.

The Green Bay Packers veteran defensive tackle had just learned he and cornerback Rasul Douglas had been selected as the 2022 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award recipients, presented by the Green Bay chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America and given annually to the player or players voted to have shown “exemplary professionalism in helping pro football writers covering the Green Bay Packers do their jobs.”

While the selection of Douglas, who joined the team midway through the 2021 season and spoke with reporters last year only via Zoom because of the NFL’s COVID-19 restrictions, was significant because it showed just how quickly he became a respected voice in the locker room, Clark’s selection was noteworthy for another reason.

Having won the award in 2018, Friday’s honor made him only the third player to have been selected more than once. He joined cornerback Tramon Williams, a two-time selection, and wide receiver Davante Adams, the award’s first three-time honoree.

"Anytime you're in the same realm as those guys, it's great," Clark said. "I'm super appreciative for the award. I respect everybody's work. Anytime I got a chance to talk, and you guys have a question, I'm going to answer it."

Much like he did in 2018, when the Packers struggled to a 6-9-1 finish and missed the playoffs, Clark was consistently available and insightful when reporters came to him with questions during the Packers’ difficult stretch earlier this season, when they lost five straight games and seven of eight before going on their current four-game winning streak.

Thanks to that run, the Packers now can earn the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed by beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Clark said Friday he knows speaking to the media not only means that his words are carried to the team’s passionate fans but also to his teammates.

"We all listen to the interviews, or you might hear a snippet here or there," the two-time captain and two-time Pro Bowl selection said. “Whatever you say, it has potential to reach everybody on the team. You definitely have to take that as an opportunity."

A 2017 third-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Douglas pointed out that having played for so many other franchises, he has a better idea of how the different media corps cover their teams — unlike many of his teammates.

"It's just been natural since I've been here with you guys," Douglas said. “I think that's the biggest thing for me is I respect everyone's work. I respect you guys' work. I understand y'all have a job to do. I think it's different (here). You guys don't try to attack anybody. You don't try to make stories or try to cause drama here. You ask great questions and talk to us.

“I’ve always been comfortable talking, especially being one of the players who it’s easy to talk to. I asked the guys about how the locker room is with the media, because in Philly the media mob is big. They can sway something you say. I asked them and they said y’all are great at asking questions and not switching up words. Just keeping the main focus, the main focus.”

The award is named for the late Tom Mulhern, the former Wisconsin State Journal writer who covered the Packers (1986-1998) for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Milwaukee Sentinel, Appleton Post-Crescent and State Journal before covering University of Wisconsin football for the State Journal from 1999 through 2014. Mulhern died in October 2014 from complications caused by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease at age 56.

The award began in 2014 but was first presented in Mulhern’s honor in 2016, when guard T.J. Lang and safety Micah Hyde were selected. In 2017, Adams and veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari shared the award.

Clark was honored for the first time in 2018, while three players — Williams, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and kicker Mason Crosby — finished tied in 2019. In 2020, Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were the honorees, and last year, Adams was honored as the first three-time recipient of the award and the first unanimous selection in the award’s history.

Extra points

Although tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara (calf) was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday, he was still listed as questionable on the official injury report — the only Packers player whose availability for Sunday is uncertain. “I’d say there’s definitely some concern in terms of just his ability to go out there and run,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “(But) he’s a guy that we’ll certainly give up until game time to see where he’s at.” … LaFleur confirmed practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas suffered a fractured femur during Thursday’s practice and had to be taken from the Don Hutson Center to the hospital via ambulance. “It was a bad deal, but from what I’ve been told, (DQ) had successful surgery,” LaFleur said. “Obviously we’re wishing him well and look forward to seeing him back in our building hopefully (Saturday).”

Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award

2014: Jordy Nelson, Tramon Williams

2015: No award given

2016: Micah Hyde, T.J. Lang

2017: Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari

2018: Kenny Clark

2019: Bryan Bulaga, Mason Crosby, Tramon Williams (2)

2020: Davante Adams (2), Aaron Rodgers

2021: Davante Adams (3)

2022: Kenny Clark (2), Rasul Douglas