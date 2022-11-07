Rashan Gary is out for season, Packers cross fingers that Eric Stokes isn’t done, too

GREEN BAY — Already reeling from losing their emerging star edge rusher, Rashan Gary, to a season-ending knee injury, the Green Bay Packers and coach Matt LaFleur are hoping cornerback Eric Stokes won’t meet the same fate.

LaFleur, speaking during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters Monday following the team’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions a day earlier, confirmed that Gary sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during the third quarter of the game. Replays showed that the injury was not the result of contact but instead came as Gary pivoted to reverse his field on a pass to the right flat.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” LaFleur said of Gary, who ranked 13th in the NFL in sacks (six) but was second in pressures per pass-rushing snap, according to TruMedia. “Not only just from obviously a production standpoint, (but) he is a guy that just competes at the highest level. He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. Just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed.”

Gary was one of a multitude of players who went down with injuries against the Lions, but LaFleur confirmed that Stokes, who suffered knee and ankle injuries, was the player the medical staff was most concerned about being lost for the remainder of the season.

“I can’t rule that out yet,” LaFleur said. “We’re still doing some further tests, getting some more information.”

Without Stokes, the team’s 2021 first-round pick who has been up and down in his second season, the Packers played No. 3 cornerback Rasul Douglas outside and moved Keisean Nixon into the lineup in the slot in the nickel unit.

Meanwhile, NFL Network reported that rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs sustained a high-ankle sprain on his 18-yard catch on the opening drive of the game and that the injury will likely sideline him for four to six weeks but isn’t season-ending.

With veteran Randall Cobb still on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain of his own, the Packers are likely to place Doubs on IR, which in turn would free up a roster spot for a practice-squad receiver — Juwann Winfree or Travis Fulgham, presumably — to be promoted to the 53-man roster.

The Packers played Sunday’s game without 2021 first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who missed the game with a right knee injury he suffered at Buffalo the previous week. Campbell, writing on Twitter, blamed artificial turf for his injury and Gary’s.

“I think the majority of players, if you polled them around the league, would say they prefer grass,” LaFleur said. “That’s a big reason, even when we do play on turf, that we get the majority of our practices outside on the grass. I think it’s a little bit easier on their bodies. But I’m not an expert on turf and/or grass.”

Jones OK, Watson avoids concussion

The news on the injury front wasn’t all bad, as running back Aaron Jones appears to have escaped a serious ankle injury and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who left the game with a suspected concussion, did not in fact sustain one and is OK.

Asked if he thinks Jones could play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field, LaFleur replied, “I think there’s potential for that. He is another guy that just battles, and you see it every day in practice. He’s been pretty banged up, but he was trying to get back out there, too. Just want to be safe with him.”

Speaking in the visitors’ locker room after the loss to the Lions, Jones said his X-rays were “fine,” and NFL Network reported that he didn’t suffer any sort of fracture. Jones also confirmed that he was trying to convince the coaching and medical staffs to let him go back in.

“I was fine,” said Jones, adding that his ankle was “a little sore” but that he felt he could play. “They sent me for X-rays (and) X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me (out). It was frustrating, because I felt like I could have went, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore.”

Watson, meanwhile, left the Buffalo game with a concussion and LaFleur implied that the NFL’s rule changes in the wake of the Tua Tagovailoa situation in Miami earlier this season factored into Watson being removed from the game and not returning.

After further examination, Watson tried to convince the medical staff to let him return to the game but the team opted to play it safe with him. LaFleur said Watson’s actual injury was a chest injury that knocked the wind out of him.

“That was not a concussion. That was all precautionary,” LaFleur said. “I think that’s just kind of the times that we live in right now. But it was 100% ruled that it was not a concussion. Matter of fact, he was dying to go back in the game, and we thought it was best to shut him down because of what transpired in Buffalo. But to his credit, he was adamant. And he cleared everything.”

No changes imminent

While NFL teams continue to make in-season coaching changes — and not just firing head coaches — LaFleur said Monday that no changes to his staff are in the offing, despite the team’s five-game losing streak and 3-6 overall record.

“No,” LaFleur replied when asked if he was considering staff changes. “We collectively have got to do a better job — starting with myself — and try to put our players in a better position.”