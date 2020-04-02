Randall Cobb moves to Texans while Packers keep searching for reliable slot option

“You’re always looking to be bigger, faster, stronger if you can be. But it’s really about the football player, whether they can play,” Gutekunst explained. “Every player has different attributes that makes them who they are, and if a guy doesn’t have the height that we certainly would like, but makes up for it in other ways, I don’t think we would not draft a player just because he wasn’t tall enough.

“We had Randall Cobb here who was a really good player for us for a long time. He certainly didn’t meet some of the height requirements. It’s truly about what they can do for our football team, and obviously with Matt’s system there are some tweaks as far as what he does with the slot and stuff that may lend itself to different skill sets.”

Late in the season after Allison’s struggles — he finished the year with just 34 overall catches for 287 yards — LaFleur had Adams lining up in the slot more frequently. Presumably, LaFleur would like to still use Adams in the slot on a semi-regular basis but complement him with other options. That alternative likely will come via the April 23-25 NFL draft, since recent addition Devin Funchess is an outside receiver by trade and wouldn’t seem to be a good fit for the slot.