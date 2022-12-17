Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald won’t play, which is just fine with Packers' offensive line

GREEN BAY — Better safe than sorry, Elgton Jenkins figured.

Not that you’re really ever safe when you’re on the field with Aaron Donald, one of the best defensive tackles to ever play the game — and, given his temper, one of the more dangerous adversaries an offensive lineman can come across.

Jenkins can attest to that, having gotten into a scuffle with Donald last time the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams met.

Nevertheless, even though Jenkins and his fellow Packers linemen entered the week knowing Donald might not play because of an ankle injury, they all prepped as if he would.

And when the news came Saturday that Donald won’t play Monday night at Lambeau Field — marking the third straight game he’ll miss because of the injury he suffered Nov 27 at Kansas City — Jenkins wasn’t exactly complaining.

“You’d rather be prepared than not be prepared. For sure,” Jenkins said after practice and after the Rams ruled Donald out on their injury report. “You’ve really got to watch film on him and then go back and watch film on everybody else. I literally watched every game on him, then went back and watched everyone else.”

The 31-year-old Donald is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and seven-time first-team All-Pro. In 11 games this season, he has five sacks, 49 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

But with the 4-9 Rams barely mathematically alive for the playoffs, it seemed unlikely all week long that Donald would play. That didn’t stop Packers head coach Matt LaFleur from spending film, meeting and practice time on Donald.

“Maybe he does (play), maybe he doesn’t. But we’d be fools not to prepare for a guy like that,” LaFleur had said earlier in the week. “He is a guy that absolutely, 100% impacts the game.”

Donald is also the kind of measuring-stick player that linemen want to face, both because of their competitive natures and to see how they stack up against one of the all-time greats.

Which led to a little — very, very little — disappointment in the Packers’ locker room Saturday when Donald was ruled out.

“Whenever you’re going to go and play a game against one of the sport’s best, I think everybody always really looks forward to that,” right guard Jon Runyan said.

“I know I was really excited about playing him last year. I really respect him. He’s a phenomenal player. I can’t say I’m going to miss him when he’s not out there. It’s just one of those things. I hope he gets better and healthy.”

Center Josh Myers missed last year’s 36-28 win over the Rams because of an injury, so part of him was also looking forward to facing Donald. But Myers is also a pragmatist and knows that a Rams unit that is tied for 16th in scoring defense (22.8 points per game) and ranks 13th in total defense (330.5 yards per game) but fifth in run defense (101.9 yards per game) is worse off without its biggest star.

“It’s a weird thing. You do want to see their best,” Myers said. “For me, I’ve never played against him. It would obviously be really cool to play against a player of his caliber. ... But it definitely does give us a better shot of winning this game, no doubt.”

The defending Super Bowl champions will also be without quarterback Matthew Stafford (bruised spinal cord) and Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp (high ankle sprain), both of whom are on injured reserve. The Rams ruled five other players out Saturday in addition to Donald.

“You see where you’re at when you play guys like that,” Jenkins said. “He’s labeled as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the league so when you play him, you appreciate that because you see where you’re at as an offensive lineman. He’s a good player. Their loss, I guess.”