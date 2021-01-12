Rams show progress, promise in gritty road playoff win to advance to face Packers

"I've never played with a defense of this caliber," Goff said. "It's exciting. It makes what we do on offense, I don't want to say easier, but it gives us a lot more opportunities, I believe. What they've been doing this year is amazing. We've been able to rely on them in some spots. I'm sure at some point they're going to have to rely on us, but we're playing some good ball right now on defense."

The Rams missed the playoffs last year, but most of the core from their 2018-19 Super Bowl team is intact. Los Angeles' key players can draw from the experience of that lengthy postseason run to find the consistency and durability necessary to keep moving on.

And when it's as cold as Lambeau Field in January, it's a good idea to keep moving.

"It tells you the talent we've got in our locker room," Williams said. "Every single body, from the front seven to the back seven, everybody can make plays. Our offense is good, don't get me wrong. They've been balling, but when you have a defense that can go out there and score, it just gives them more confidence."

WHAT'S WORKING