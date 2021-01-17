Rams' season comes to an emotional end in playoff loss to Packers

"My job is to win the game," he said. "There's absolutely no moral victories, especially in the playoffs."

The Rams wasted a chance to score a touchdown in the first quarter when, on a fourth and one at the Packers' 14-yard line, guard Austin Corbett was penalized for a false start. The Rams were forced to settle for a field goal that tied the score 3-3.

"To unfortunately get a penalty and not get seven points there, I mean what a huge difference that could have been right there in the fourth quarter," Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth said.

The Rams trailed 19-10 at halftime. The Packers extended their lead early in the third quarter after Jones broke off a 60-yard run on the first play of the second half, and then finished the drive with a touchdown run.

But the Rams pulled to within 25-18 on a touchdown run by Akers from the wildcat formation, and a hook-and-ladder lateral play to Akers for a two-point conversion.

"When we cut it to 25-18 and had that momentum starting to swing back our way, you could feel it," Goff said.

Said McVay: "I really thought that was going to be our chance to get back and potentially go drive and score and tie the football game up - and you never know what happens."