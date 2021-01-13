Rams rookie RB Cam Akers heating up on way to chilly Green Bay

The top-seeded Packers (13-3) are the next big thing in Akers' way, but the rookie appears to be peaking at the ideal time for the Rams (11-6). Although his growth into a role as Todd Gurley's replacement began slowly, it's picking up speed like one of his downfield runs.

In Seattle, Akers became the first Rams rookie to rush for 100 yards in the postseason for a franchise born in 1936. His 176 combined rushing/receiving yards were the third-most by any player in a postseason game in Rams history, trailing only efforts by Eric Dickerson in 1986 and Lawrence McCutcheon in 1974 — and more than Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk ever managed in his famed tenure with the Greatest Show on Turf.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth put it succinctly in Seattle: "He's made of the right junk. His heart, his passion for the game is special."

When Robert Woods made his first career playoff touchdown catch to clinch the Rams' win in the fourth quarter, the veteran receiver thanked Akers for it: Woods got wide open on a play-action because the Seahawks were so concerned about the rookie's running ability.