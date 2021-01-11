Ram tough? Packers to face Los Angeles' fearsome defense in NFC divisional matchup at Lambeau Field

“He’ll do a great job,” McVay predicted after the Packers hired LaFleur. “It’s one of those things you lean on your staff heavily and figure out, ‘OK, what are the things we want to operate with on a day-to-day basis?’ And as he continues to build and develop those relationships where everything is about people first, he’ll get more comfortable.”

LaFleur surely has looked comfortable in the job, going 26-6 in his first two seasons. In last year’s playoffs, the Packers beat the Seahawks at Lambeau Field in the divisional round before Shanahan and the 49ers ran them out of the building at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in the NFC title game.

LaFleur said last week that he and his coaches would hold off on any meaningful game-planning until they knew their opponent. He predicted he and his staff would be in the office on Sunday even before that was decided — although, had the Bears won, the Packers’ preparation would have been accelerated since the teams faced each other in the regular-season finale. The Packers haven’t faced the Rams since 2018, when Mike McCarthy was still the Packers coach.