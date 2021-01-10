Ram tough? Packers draw Los Angeles Rams — and a fearsome defense — for NFC divisional matchup at Lambeau Field

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who didn’t start against the Seahawks following surgery to repair a broken thumb, was forced into action after backup John Wolford was hospitalized briefly after absorbing a hard hit from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Goff came off the bench and completed 9 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown (93.1 rating).

The Packers, meanwhile, hold a distinct advantage at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers, the prohibitive favorite to win his third NFL MVP award after completing 372 of 526 passes (a career-best 70.7% completion rate) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and 20 sacks for a passer rating of 121.5 in the regular season.

Saturday’s game will mark Rodgers’ 20th playoff game compared to Goff’s sixth. After leading the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title, Rodgers has not returned to the Super Bowl, losing once in the wild card round, three times in the divisional round and three times in the NFC Championship Game.

“Obviously I would love to win (another) one. It's been a long time,” Rodgers said last week. “There's been a lot of ball between now and February 6th, 2011, which was a beautiful day.

“It's important to all of us. There's so many guys who haven't been in that mix before. Only a few of us actually were there for that moment, so it would be nice for all of us to get back. The Super Bowl is obviously a big part of the way that quarterbacks are judged and teams in general are judged. It has always and will always take a team to do it. Hopefully this is the team to do it this year."