Railing against his team’s mental mistakes, Aaron Rodgers says it may be time to ‘crack the whip’

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers doesn’t mind if Green Bay Packers fans are upset about the team’s three-game losing streak and 3-4 record entering Sunday’s daunting prime-time matchup with the Buffalo Bills on the road.

“The fans want to be upset, and that’s fine. That’s great. Hey, it’s still kind of a free country, so they can do whatever they want,” the Packers quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube on Tuesday afternoon. “As far as us, we’re going to get ready for a tough opponent on ‘Sunday Night Football.’“

What Rodgers is not OK with, clearly, is the high number of mental errors that he said his teammates have made through the season’s first seven games.

In fact, he is so displeased he said it might be time to be more aggressive in his approach.

“We have two ears and one mouth for a reason. There are times to listen, and then there are times where you’ve heard enough and now it’s that time to really crack the whip a little bit,” Rodgers said. “So it could be that time. It could definitely be that time.

“Players-only meetings, that’s for show a lot of times. But it could be time to look for more opportunities to crack the whip a little bit. We’re seven games in. Not everybody can be coached or held accountable the same way, but it could be that time.”

Rodgers said the Washington Commanders defense did “nothing” schematically in the Packers’ 23-21 loss last Sunday at FedEx Field because the offense beat itself.

“We had so many mental errors and mistakes. It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years,” Rodgers said, adding that during typical past seasons the team had averaged “four, five, six, maybe seven at the most” mental errors per game.

“This season, it’s a lot more than that. It’s double digits every single week.”

Later, Rodgers advocated for benching players who are making too many mental errors.

“I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” he said. “We’ve got to start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.”

As for his own performance, Rodgers, who enters this week’s games 10th in the NFL in passing yards (1,597), sixth in touchdown passes (11) and eighth in passer rating (94.9), said quarterbacks coach Tom Clements gave him his “highest-graded game” of the season for his performance against the Commanders.

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (99.0 passer rating) in that game.

“We obviously didn’t execute. A lot of drops. A couple missed throws,” Rodgers said of the loss to the Commanders. “We were behind the sticks — second-and-20, third-and-25, first-and-15, way too many penalties, way too many drops, not enough rushing attempts because we were behind the sticks the whole time.

“There were three or four plays where if we just do what we’re supposed to do, those are the key plays. I tell them all the time, ‘It could be the first play of the game, it could be the last play of the game, it could be in between. One play often — two plays, three plays at the most — can determine the outcome of the game.’”

Rodgers didn’t speak about any specific plays on which players had mental errors, but one play early in the game that seemed to typify his disconnect with a younger player was late in the first quarter, when Rodgers threw deep downfield to Romeo Doubs off a play-action keep pass.

Rodgers threw the ball to a wide-open area near the right numbers, which according to coach Matt LaFleur was where Doubs should have been if he had seen the Commanders’ coverage mistake and adjusted his route correctly.

Whether that counted as a mental error or not is unclear, and the play would have been wiped out by a Yosh Nijman holding penalty anyway. But LaFleur said Monday it was the kind of missed opportunity-type play that happens with younger players who aren’t always on the same page as Rodgers such as departed star wideout Davante Adams would have been.

“I think these are some of the things that you’re just going to go through with younger players,” LaFleur said. “You would love for (Doubs) just to notice that there’s nobody out there, throw his hand up. But I can’t fault him for that. I think he’s trying to do everything perfect, and I think that’s just something that comes with experience.”

Asked by ex-teammate A.J. Hawk how close the Packers offense is to getting on the same page, Rodgers returned to his point about mental errors.

“It’s definitely not one play here or there,” Rodgers replied. “If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that’s 20% of the time. So that’s way too high. In the past, we’re looking more at less than 10%. That gives us a really good chance to be successful. (But) 20%, that’s way too high. That’s one play a series where you’re really making it tough on yourself.”

Asked by McAfee if he ever drops back to pass and has no faith in who he might be throwing the ball to, Rodgers replied: “I can’t say that. I’m too big of an optimist. I really think the best in people, and I expect that high level. So for me to go out there and think, ‘Oh man, this dude is guaranteed not running the right route. I have no idea what he’s doing.’ I don’t think like that.

“I just have a lot of optimism when I’m out there. Now, sometimes they test my optimism, for sure. But it’s the good with the bad. How do we get them to really lock in on those positive things and take those with them and play with that confidence that the young players had when they were ‘The Man,’ you know? they were the BMOC. They were coming through every single week making plays.

“If we can get them to play with that type of confidence, then I expect some better results.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers said special teams leader Dallin Leavitt and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis both addressed the team in the visitors’ locker room of FedEx Field after the game, delivering impassioned speeches about accountability and how to turn the season around before it’s too late.

“Ultimately, like Dallin said after the game, it’s about the players. Players win, players lose,” Rodgers said. “We’re out there playing. So it’s on us to get this (expletive) fixed. So we’ve got to look at our habits — what we’re doing during the week, how we’re studying — because when you’re missing the little details or fundamental things, those are correctable. And that’s why you have some hope. It’s not like we’re just getting dominated out there. We’re beating ourselves most games. We’re really beating ourselves.”