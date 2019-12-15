Raiders great Charles Woodson knows Oakland fans will be hurting in final home game Sunday

"I think for any of the guys that played here, if you had an opportunity to be back here for this game and just basically show your face and just show the fans that you were invested in it too," Woodson said.

Woodson said every fan base is unique to its own team but that Oakland's relationship with the Raiders is different.

"When you're out, wherever you're at, it just drives a little deeper," Woodson said. "The Raiders fans certainly love their team and it's going to be a hard day for a lot of fans in the Bay Area that go to the Coliseum. It was always fun to run out there on Sundays. Standing in front of the Black Hole, having the fans beat on the sides of the stadium, the amount of anticipation and energy before you ran out and played was second to none. That's something that's going to be missed."

Woodson, 43, has been thinking back to his arrival in 1998 as the No. 4 overall draft pick out of Michigan and winner of the Heisman Trophy.

"I was a kid coming out here, basically on my own so to speak," Woodson said. "We really had a close-knit group."