Rag-tag group up front once again holds the line for Packers

Aaron Rodgers knew during the week what the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line was going to look like on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
And part of him was genuinely concerned.
With left tackle David Bakhtiari still on the physically unable to perform list while coming back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins missing his third straight game with ankle injury, and rookie center Josh Myers inactive with a finger injury he’d previously been playing through, the Packers’ line left-to-right consisted of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Lucas Patrick filling in at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner, the lone veteran of the bunch, at right tackle.
“If you had told me it’d be Yosh, Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce and Billy as the starting five I would have said, ‘Oof, I hope that turns out,’” Rodgers said following the Packers’ 25-22 victory over the Bengals. “But, man, those guys have played really good. They really have. I’m proud of them.”
It marked the fourth starting lineup up front in five games this season for the Packers, and while Jenkins practiced on a limited basis twice last week to give hope that he will return to the lineup next week on the road against the Chicago Bears, Bakhtiari will be out for at least one more game and likely more. How long Myers will be out is unclear.
And yet, the group was able to consistently give Rodgers ample time to throw (two sacks, five total QB hits) and opened up enough room for running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon (22 combined carries for 133 yards, including Jones’ 57-yard run late in regulation).
“Oh, man, those guys. We are so fortunate to have the group that we have,” said coach Matt LaFleur, also praising offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, assistant line coach Luke Butkus and quality control coach Tim Zetts. “It’s a pleasure to come to work with these guys each and every day. These guys are always ready to battle. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“I guess the one silver lining to this whole thing is you’re developing some young guys in the process of this. You never know (in) this game, especially at the end of the year, what it can come down to.”
Missed opportunities
Both LaFleur and Rodgers admitted that the offense could have prevented the kicking drama of veteran Mason Crosby’s three late misses before his 49-yard walk-off game winner in overtime had they done their jobs better earlier.
For Rodgers, it was missing a wide-open Davante Adams in the end zone, after the Bengals had tied the game at 22 and just before Crosby’s 36-yard miss with 2 minutes 12 seconds left in regulation.
For LaFleur, it was getting away from his all-gas-no-brakes play-calling approach both early in the fourth quarter (after Adams’ 59-yard catch) and again early in overtime, when he called back-to-back Jones runs (which lost a combined 5 yards) before Crosby’s miss on a 40-yarder.
“There were multiple times I think we could’ve put the game away offensively,” LaFleur said. “(I) probably got a little too conservative, I would say, especially with the guys that we have, trying to grind it out. Thankfully, the game went long enough that they covered for me.”
Extra points
The Bengals scored touchdowns on both of their trips inside the Packers’ 20-yard line, and for the season, the Packers have now allowed touchdowns on all 13 of their opponents’ red zone trips. They’re the only defense that has yet to get a stop in the red zone, and the streak is 17 consecutive possessions dating back to last regular season. … Rodgers’ two touchdown passes gave him 422 for his career, fifth-most in NFL history. He passed Philip Rivers on Sunday, leaving only Tom Brady (596 and counting), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) ahead of him. … New inside linebacker Jaylon Smith was inactive, as expected, as was new cornerback Rasul Douglas.